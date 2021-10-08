White Rock seniors, the couple’s pandemic love story becomes international – BC

After the death of his wife in 2017, Jim Adams found solace in his White Rock art studio, BC.

“As someone told me, you never get over it, just get used to it,” the 79-year-old painter and retired college art professor told Global News.

In the midst of an isolated pandemic, however, Adams’s house and studio became very quiet.

He took a chance and signed up for an online dating service called “SilverSingles”, which aims to help users over the age of 50 find love by matching them to compatible dates, based on a personality test.

“I need something more in my life, I need a connection,” Adams told Global News.

“I need someone to talk to, someone to hold hands, so I tried.”

He knew it was always a long kick.

Jim Adams and Audrey Coutts from White Rock, BC have shared their pandemic love story with Oprah Daily and People magazine.

Presented / Photo by Julie Rand



As soon as Adams started using the service, 79-year-old Audrey Coutts — also from White Rock — was about to close her SilverSingles profile.

She was not impressed by many of the candidates with whom the meeting service suits her.

“Some men would contact me and the message would be, ‘Contact me if you want,’ or ‘I like your picture,'” she explained.

Standing on one leg, eight inches, Adams had been clear on his profile: he was looking for a tall woman. Coutts just happened to be five feet, 10 inches tall.

They matched in time and had an instant connection.

“Being too tall makes me feel a little further east to have someone whose head is a little closer times,” Adams explained.

















The relationship progressed quickly and the couple got married on September 25 – less than a year after their somewhat difficult meeting in a bistro.

“I go back inside and sit down again and say I have to go home because I forgot my wallet,” Adams said, laughing.

Before proposing, he added a ring to a painting that is now part of an exhibition at the Vancouver Art Gallery. On the ring is the name of the woman with whom he already knew he would spend the rest of his life.

Saying vows and holding each other’s hands was very exciting, “Coutts said of their small, family-focused marriage.

The couple has not yet taken a honeymoon – last year’s excitement is enough for now, they said.

“I told everyone when I thanked them for coming, I said, ‘Now we’re going to go home, put the clothes in the dryer and sit down and take a nap,'” that’s exactly what we did. ”

Their inspiring pandemic love story attracted international attention and was published in both People Magazine AND Oprah Dailywith