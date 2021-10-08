Ireland agrees to global tax agreement





By Padraic Halpin and Conor Humphries Reuters DUBLIN – Ireland on Thursday scrapped a review of global corporate tax rules, agreeing to drop its precious 12.5% ​​tax on large multinationals, in a major boost to efforts to decide a worldwide minimum rate. Ireland, the European headquarters with low taxes for blue chip companies including Apple, Google and Facebook, refused to sign the initial deal in July, opposing a proposed rate of “at least” 15%. An updated text this week cast “at least” paving the way for ministers to do what successive governments said they would never think of – giving up the low level that has helped win investment and jobs. work in Ireland for decades. “Joining this agreement is an important decision for the next phase of Ireland ‘s industrial policy – a decision that will ensure that Ireland is part of the solution,” Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe told a news conference. “This is a difficult and complex decision, but I believe it is the right one.” All of these are a handful of the 140 countries involved in signing the July agreement, mediated by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), which marked the first rewriting of international tax rules in a generation. Holdings, which include other EU members Estonia and Hungary, could not block the proposed changes. The 140 negotiating countries will meet on Friday to finalize the agreement. The US Treasury, which had pressured Ireland to support the global minimum tax, welcomed Dublin’s decision putting the world on the road to a “generative achievement” to ensure corporations pay their fair share of taxes. If Ireland had kept its rate lower, multinationals recording profits there could be forced to pay the extra tax elsewhere under the proposals. The government said it had received assurances from the European Commission that Ireland could maintain the 12.5% ​​rate for firms with an annual turnover of less than 750m euros ($ 867m) and maintain tax incentives for research and development. The commission also promised to adhere faithfully to the OECD agreement and not seek a higher rate among member states, Donohoe said. “No substantial impact” As Ireland struggles with the forthcoming changes for months, it will not be the first change in its tax regime. A 10% tax rate persuaded Apple to set up a manufacturing plant in the 1980s, with Microsoft and Intel following suit. The government increased this to 12.5% ​​in 1997 to comply with EU state aid rules and multinational mushroom affairs. The 12.5% ​​rate was strongly defended in the intervention years, especially when Ireland came under pressure to increase it as part of a 2010 international bailout. Many analysts expect Ireland to remain competitive in the battle to attract foreign direct investment. About 1,500 multinational companies that will be hit by the top tier currently employ around 400,000 people or one in six workers in Ireland, Donohoe said. “We would have reasonable confidence that this would not have a substantial impact,” said Kieran McQuinn, research professor at the Institute for Economic and Social Research (ESRI). “As a country matures, other factors such as workforce flexibility (and) EU membership also tend to become very important,” he added. ($ 1 = 0.8649 euro)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mercurynews.com/2021/10/07/ireland-agrees-to-global-tax-deal The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos