Reporter Notebook: 25 years of Fox News covering the world

What does 25 years of Fox News mean to me? A few decades of being in a place near the ring story and we share it all with our viewers.

My first story for Fox News was the death of Princess Diana, not long after the network started.

It was not a geographical extension for me. The deadly collision took place in a motorway tunnel five minutes from where I lived in Paris.

The months after the event highlight the woman’s influence. I was already living abroad when Fox News registered me. This meant that the whole world was our terrain. It has never failed to surprise, shock, fascinate and engage.

FOX NEWS CHANNEL CELEBRATES 25 YEARS ON AIR

Being a new network allowed us to score the first few for Fox News. Our team was the first to enter Iraq in 1998, a country where we would spend so many sad years. We were weak in those days.

I remember crossing the desert in the dark from Jordan to Baghdad, only my taxi driver and I, with American planes bombing overhead.

We were ousted from the country by Saddam Hussein, and then we were ousted again. At the end of the day, we did the last laugh.

I was the first civilian to try to “adapt” the “Spider Hole” after a “Saddam hideout” was expelled from the US military.

We were also in Iran for the first time in 1999. It was 20 years after the US hostages were taken at the US embassy. The anti-American graffiti on the wall outside the then empty building still looked fresh.

Of course, being stationed abroad, the events of 9/11 and everything that flowed from them would dominate so much of our time. Flying to Pakistan a day after the tragic event and having tea with the Taliban stands out. As does the crawling through the Tora Bora caves in Afghanistan from where Osama Bin Laden has just fled. Clashes with the Taliban and al Qaeda remnants, and patrols in which service members asked villagers if they had seen a tall bearded boy.

Again, what comes around

In May 2011, we were there outside the villa in Pakistan a day after the US Navy SEALs announced that they had kidnapped and killed the al Qaeda chief.

The Arab Spring kept us busy for many months. Our team became close and personal with the ferocity of feelings on both sides when a crowd struck us almost to death in Tahrir Square, Cairo.

Some young and polite emergency doctors and nurses brought us back from the doorstep. We came out face to face, literally. with the way the first wave of violence

in Libya ended.

Crawling into the drain pipe, where former leader Muammar Gaddafi hid during his last moments of life, and then saw his body lying in a refrigerated morgue nearby.

We witnessed more horror in Libya a little later, walking through the burnt remains of the US consulate in Benghazi, where Ambassador Chris Stevens and others lost their lives to a mad rage.

We came out against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. In a lengthy interview, he admitted for the first time that he had dangerous chemical weapons in his arsenal. He would not admit that he was helping to kill his people, even though we heard the sound of mortars outside his massive palace.

Sadly, terror has kept us busy for years, especially touching for us in Europe. Sidewalk cafe tables were overturned and bloodied after looting amusements across Paris.

A Christmas market in Berlin turned into a horror show. The resort town of Nice was marked by the sketches of those who fell near the beach.

Some strikes in London just a mile or two from our house. And a heartless outburst that hit a youth concert in Manchester.

Man-made disasters also held us forward. Earthquakes in Turkey, Pakistan, Indonesia. Perhaps the most indelible scene in my mind was seeing hundreds of bodies floating down a river like logs heading towards a saw after the 2004 tsunami hit Banda Aceh. And thousands of people in cars fleeing a possible nuclear holocaust after the earthquake and tsunami hit Japan and a power plant there in 2011.

There were numerous trips to the Hermit Kingdom of North Korea to get rare and first-hand views on how the leadership there played dangerously with its nuclear threat.

And, even more trips to see up close the young fighters for democracy on the streets of Hong Kong for their dreams to be crushed one by one by Beijing.

It has not been terrible news in the last 25 years. Occasionally, what resonates is the human touch that makes our planet different from any other.

A relief worker helping desperate refugee families fleeing hardship. The smiling faces of some happy immigrant children were unaware of what their horrible condition was.

People willing to laugh and find a good joke in the face of adversity. And only normal people who show that they can achieve abnormal acts of humanity when called upon.

Included, of course, during the long, terrible months of the COVID-19 pandemic and blockade.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APPLICATION

That means 25 years of Fox News to me. Not to mention, last but certainly not least, the incredible journalists I have worked with on this network: brave and brilliant cameramen, resourceful and energetic producers, persistent and generous correspondents, as well as some patient people and careful back at headquarters.

Hopefully, in the end, all of us, helping to give a little more meaning to this often crazy world for viewers who tune in.