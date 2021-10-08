The global tax deal is approaching as Ireland agrees to register





Photo taken in Dublin, Ireland Gergo Kosa / EyeEm | EyeEm | Getty Images Ireland has decided to sign a global agreement that will increase its corporate tax rate to 15%, marking a major change in its policy. The G-7 and G-20 countries agreed earlier this summer to join forces to tackle tax evasion and harmonize rules across the globe. The plan, if implemented, would force multinationals to pay taxes where they operate not just where they have their headquarters and would impose a minimum corporate rate of 15%. The Republic of Ireland has one of the most attractive corporate rates in the world at 12.5% ​​and has so far refused to join the plan. Various Irish governments had vehemently defended the low rate, arguing that it was a means of attracting businesses to a small economy. On Thursday evening, Irish broadcaster RTE reported that the Cabinet had approved a 12.5% ​​to 15% increase in the corporate tax for companies with a turnover of over 750m euros. The news was later confirmed by the Irish Minister of Finance, Paschal Donohoe. “In joining this agreement, we must remember that there are 140 countries involved in this process and many of them have had to make compromises,” Donohoe said, according to RTE. “But I also believe that the agreement that the government has agreed to sign today is balanced and represents a fair compromise that reflects the interests and contribution of many countries involved in the negotiations.” The Irish Department of Finance estimated that joining the global deal would reduce the country’s tax collection by 2 billion euros ($ 2.3 billion) a year, according to RTE. Moreover, an opinion poll for The Irish Times showed that a majority of voters in Ireland believed that the government should not modify its policy now. Stock Choices and Investment Trends by CNBC Pro: However, the change of heart of Ireland followed a revised text. The initial agreement mentioned a minimum corporate tax rate of “at least 15%”, but this has been updated to only 15% signaling that this rate will not be postponed to a later date. Ireland was also guaranteed that it could maintain the lowest rate for smaller firms located in the country. COMPROMISE Speaking to CNBC on Wednesday, Pter Szijjrt, the foreign and trade minister for Hungary, said the initial talks cited a 21% corporate tax rate, which is far from the country’s current level of 9%. So the new 15% level is somewhere in between, he said. Hungary has not yet ratified the global tax agreement. However, the minister said Budapest would be more inclined to join if it agreed on a 10-year implementation period. Meanwhile, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, a vocal supporter of the global tax deal, told CNBC on Wednesday that a global tax deal was “”a millimeter away “from reaching. “The main point is to approve an agreement, no later than the end of this month, on the new international tax system,” he said in Paris. “We can either sign the final agreement under the international tax system next week during the meetings in Washington, or at the G-20 summit in Rome at the end of October,” he added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2021/10/07/ireland-corporate-tax-rate-.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos