NetJets sees the business boom as a growing market

NetJets arrives in NBAA amid record demand that led the company this summer to temporarily halt stock and lease sales for Embraer Phenom 300 and Cessna Citation XLS light aircraft and all jet cards, accelerating its expansion efforts of the fleet to cope with business growth. “This year we get more than 50 [new jets] and more than 60 in 2022, “said NetJets president of sales, marketing and service Patrick Gallagher.

He called the sales ban “proactive measures to protect the service we are known for and our customers expect.” Gallagher further offered no timeline for the completion of the sales suspensions.

The new aircraft, worth about $ 2.5 billion, will include the Bombardier Global 7500, joining the fleet this year and the Global 5500 next year. Alternatively, the mix will reflect the ratios of its current fleet of more than 10 Bombardier, Cessna Citation, Embraer and Gulfstream models, including light in the very long-range categories.

Excited by the return of the NBAA-BACE physical collection format, Gallagher sees the 2021 meeting as the perfect reflection of the dramatic recovery of the business aviation post-pandemic. “Everyone in the industry coming together is emblematic of what we’ve seen since Covid – a resurgence in demand for both business and leisure travel as people try to reconnect in places that matter most to them.” he said. “There are a few better ways to do this now than through private aviation.”

NetJets has no planes on the NBAA-BACE display node this week at Henderson Executive Airport, though the current lack of a lift is not the reason. “We’ve never had our presence on the static screen,” Gallagher said. “We collaborated with manufacturers when we introduced new aircraft, for example a Global 6000 with Bombardier, or a Latitude Citation within the Textron track.”

At its Las Vegas Convention Center (Booth 1471) exhibition, NetJets is showcasing its own and Berkshire Hathaway-owned programs, including aircraft management and the Charter plant Executive Jet Management and brokerage QS Partners aircraft transactions. (QS stands for “stock quarter”, NetJets’ sales area when it launched the joint ownership concept in 1986, and also the suffix to the aircraft registration number in its US-based fleet.)

Upcoming globals are the only program updates on this side of the basin, but NetJets Europe this year introduced a transatlantic membership card to the European market, where seasonal fluctuations in card tariffs can vary by up to 50 percent versus 5 to 7 percent. between peak months and lower demand in the US

Providing discounts on transatlantic flights “to attract” new entrants to the market attracted by off-peak prices, NetJets “found that it created a lot of interest with prospects” but “when people really dug up and learned about different product offerings” “, finally bought regular jet cards, Gallagher said.

Meanwhile, despite sales disruptions, the business continues to grow as the number of hours customers are flying and buying “has increased significantly this year compared to not just 2020 but 2019”, the previous record year, according to Gallagher.

“Partial meat remains our bread and butter,” he said, with about 75 percent of all busy hours flown to partial shareholders. “That hasn’t changed materially in many, many years,” Gallagher said, calling her jet cards “an introduction” to the program. “That being said,” he added, “we see a significant number of card clients graduating part-owned now.”

NetJets is now conducting internal searches to determine exactly how many owners have entered the program through its jet cards. “This seems like an easy question to answer, but sometimes it’s a little harder to trace 10 years of their relationship,” Gallagher said, especially when a buyer buys a jet card and then forms an LLC or facility. next to buy a stock With “We are doing a deep dive to see the actual numbers. My hypothesis is that it’s really a lot. ”

The company has also stepped up its sustainability initiatives, starting a global sustainability program a year ago, and this year expanding its optional Blue Skies carbon offset program to customers. It is also investing in WasteFuel, a company that can turn municipal waste into sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), and is committed to buying its $ 100 million SAF over the next decade.

With around 800 aircraft, NetJets remains the world’s largest business aircraft operator, enjoying what Gallagher calls “a wide competitive gap” for defense. But the main challenges of access providers such as Directed Aviation (Flexjet, Sentient Jet, PrivateFly); Vista Group (VistaJet, XO); and Wheels Up continue to grow, using private equity, SPAC and IPO funding to make investments, NetJets parent Berkshire Hathaway may not be willing to match. How does NetJets view the access market that is evolving in this competitive environment?

“Market share really is not something we worry about,” Gallagher said. “We focus every day on setting the bar for safety and service in our industry and caring for our people. If we continue to do those things extremely well, the market share will continue to take care of itself.”

Meanwhile, business aviation activity “is returning to levels that no one in the industry would have expected – it’s really quite shocking,” Gallagher said. But the challenges of record use and staffing are “taxing air travel infrastructure in ways we have not seen in years,” he added. “Everything from fuel supply and ramp space to food and land transport is being pushed to their borders in many countries.”