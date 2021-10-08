Alberta announces support for businesses applying the COVID-19 vaccine passport

Businesses that adopt the Alberta governments’ COVID-19 Restriction Exemption Programs (REPs) will soon be able to apply for financial support around implementation and training.

(Click here for Thursday COVID-19 numbers.)

Small and medium-sized businesses that choose to implement the program known in other jurisdictions as the vaccine passport will soon be able to apply for a one-time payment of $ 2,000.

Read more: Hospitalizations in Alberta, ICU rates fall short after 1,263 new cases of COVID-19 were identified on Wednesday

This funding was created to help offset the cost of implementing the exemption program, but eligible businesses will be able to use this funding in the way they see fit, Prime Minister Jason Kenney said Thursday.

















1:50

Alberta PM announces support for businesses implementing COVID-19 vaccine certification program





Alberta PM announces support for businesses implementing COVID-19 vaccine certification program



In addition, the province will introduce the REP Training Grant, a $ 1 million grant that will allow businesses to purchase or conduct training for employees to assess and manage situations that may arise during their day-to-day work. Kenney said the province will build on the existing ProServe program, a training system already used by businesses licensed in the province.

The story goes down the ad

The province is also introducing legislation designed to protect businesses that require vaccination for employees or that implement REP from legal challenges. The legislation will also aim to protect workers from harassment or ill-treatment by increasing the fine from $ 2,000 to $ 4,000.

For many small businesses out there, they are unsafe for them, said Labor, Economy and Innovation Minister Doug Schweitzer.

That is why we were walking into this legislation, to ensure absolute certainty so that they can set a vaccine mandate for their employees as well as implement the REP program without worrying about frivolous lawsuits to come.

















4:10

Canadian Federation of Independent Business in the Alberta New Restriction Exclusion Program





Canadian Federation of Independent Businesses in Alberta New Restriction Exemption Program 20 September 2021



Schweitzer said more information on funding will be available in the coming weeks and the government hopes the program will start operating in the next four to six weeks.

The story goes down the ad

The REP allows the business to operate without capacity or restrictions on the curfew currently in place in the province. Qualified Albertas who are fully vaccinated may have access to these businesses, while unvaccinated Albertas may not.

Read more: Pregnant woman Alberta’s sister who died of COVID-19 urges others to get vaccinated

Since the program was announced Sept. 15, Kenney said about 337,000 Albanians have received the first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Alberta will see 85 percent of the eligible population with at least one dose Thursday night or Friday, Kenney said. Four weeks ago, the province had shrunk to about 78 percent.

Thank you for the quarter of a million Alberts who stood up to protect themselves, their loved ones and our hospitals, Kenney said.

















1:23

Alberta has seen an encouraging increase in COVID-19 vaccine intake since the $ 100 stimulus began: Kenney





Alberta has seen an encouraging increase in getting the COVID-19 vaccine since the $ 100 stimulus began: Kenney September 28, 2021



The government introduced a QR code last week that can be scanned and provide a vaccination status to persons. The code reading application is currently undergoing testing and should be available next week.

The story goes down the ad

Read more: Alberta COVID-19 vaccine passport passport QR codes available but no application to read them

The opposition said business support is too late.

“It may still be four to six weeks before this funding is available,” said Jon Carson, NDP critic for the Alberta Service. “This support was needed months ago. Some businesses are still awaiting funding promised in February. Once again, the UCP failed to act when the moment demanded it.

“Going into the long weekend, I expected the UCP to send a reader for his vaccine passport with the QR code to keep the Albertans safe. On the contrary, we still have a paper system that the UCP has acknowledged is “It is easy to falsify, which means that unvaccinated people can still enter places where they should not be able to go.”

Thursday COVID-19 numbers

On Thursday, Alberta confirmed an additional 1,254 cases of COVID-19, bringing the active number of cases in the province to 18,411.

The story goes down the ad

There were 1,094 people in hospital with COVID-19, with 248 of those people receiving care at the ICU.

















1:24

Alberta records 1,254 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths before Thanksgiving weekend





Alberta records 1,254 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths before Thanksgiving weekend



According to Kenney, 70 percent of people in the hospital are unvaccinated, while 87 percent of those in the ICU are not vaccinated.

Of the 93 people admitted to hospital with COVID-19 on Wednesday, 66 were unvaccinated.

Hinshaw said Thursday that 93 percent of Alberta patients with COVID-19 in the ICU were unvaccinated (88 percent had no dose, while five percent had one dose).

An additional 13 deaths in people aged 55 to 91 were reported to Alberta Health over the past 24 hours, said health chief medical officer Dr. Deena Hinshaw.

Read more: COVID-19: Is your Thanksgiving gathering pending? Why some Alberta experts say they should be

The story goes down the ad

So far, 2,814 Albertans have died due to COVID-19.

Here is a summary of the present day # COVID19AB update: In the last 24 hours, we identified 1,254 new cases and completed about 15.6K tests. Our + rate is about 8.1%. To keep numbers down, we need all Albertans to have a safe Thanksgiving by keeping rallies as small as possible. (1/8) pic.twitter.com/nVwQPZTV1z – Dr. Deena Hinshaw (@CMOH_Alberta) October 7, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, Alberta conducted about 15,600 tests and the provincial positivity rate was about 8.1 percent.

Encouragingly encouraging to see four days with positivity below 10 percent, but it is too early to declare victory, Hinshaw said.

This weekend poses a significant risk so in order for the numbers to continue to drop, we need all Albertians to have a safe Thanksgiving by keeping the numbers as small as possible.

















4:33

Should unvaccinated relatives be invited to Thanksgiving dinner?





Should unvaccinated relatives be invited to Thanksgiving dinner?



Kenney reminded unvaccinated Albertans that indoor gatherings are prohibited, while Alberts who are fully vaccinated can have up to 10 qualified people from two families.

The story goes down the ad

The second wave of COVID, which put heavy pressure on our hospitals last fall, started very clearly around the family table of millions of Alberta families on Thanksgiving Day last year, Kenney said.

Gains (these) are very premature.

“They could all be lost overnight this weekend if the Albertans do not follow the public health guidelines we have set to protect our healthcare system which is still under severe stress.

















1:48

Enforcing COVID-19 restrictions in home environments is very difficult: Hinshaw





Enforcing COVID-19 restrictions in home environments is very difficult: Hinshaw



There were warnings or explosions in 751 schools across Alberta, with 52 of those schools exploding.

To date, 307,019 Albertans have been infected with COVID-19. Of these, 285,794 have recovered.