There they go again. Another year, another breathless media buzz over the revelations of the arrival and departure of the world’s super rich financially. Journalists spend many months compiling through leaked documents, it was never said that by various law firms and other service providers apparently because journalists think that exposure to this information will reach … well, they never were sure what. The last brain is called Pandora letters, revealed last weekend.

There is a sense of despair in the name chosen for this project. Publications such as the Washington Post and Britains The BBC and Guardian hope to finally leave something out of the box, after 2016 Panama Papers AND 2017 Paradise Papers turned out to be stupid. To date the large scalp claimed by those exercises are a total, according to my number, exactly one: Former Prime Minister of Iceland Sigmundur David Gunnlaugsson, who resigned after his and his wives’ names appeared in the course of 2016 by the Panamanian law firm Mossack Fonseca.

The most thoughtful journalists can reflect on why this is so. The answer is that in general these leaks show the world little value that minimally observant citizens did not already know. Political figures in authoritarian or obscure governments amass considerable wealth from vaguely defined sources. Shrewd politicians, political entrepreneurs, turned to large incomes from which efficient accountants pay. An overactive state creates irresistible temptations to lobby, and campaign donations can be a vector of influence. Duh.

To state this does not exclude the possibility, or rather the probability, that the leaks are intended to destabilize the flows (s) politically somewhere or elsewhere. The threat posed by such leaks in China, Russia, or Western democracies is not so great that these revelations will tell citizens some new, vital information about their governments. Rather, these periodic exposures constitute small sparks moving around a large pile of dry noise of citizens ’long cynicism. No one knows which charcoal will fall in the right place to set it all on fire. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson seems unlikely to be badly sung by Pandora Papers-fundraising campaign findings; Mr. Gunnlaugsson was not so lucky for whatever reason.

Meanwhile, consider how in the hands of our media these leaks are always taught to argue for heavier taxation. This is an editorial decision that journalists make when they choose to seek comments recorded by supposed experts, who are really activists seeking higher global tax additions than, say, experts on how a service intelligence somewhere can exploit the exposure of these materials.

The scandal means that you and I and millions of others pay our fair share every year, while the mega-rich of the world somehow do not. Theory is an elegant theory with only two drawbacks. As journalists should admit with regret, but obviously, a small part of the activity that exposes these leaks is illegal. This is a hint that what appear to be gaps may actually arise from tax provisions that lawmakers have concluded serve a broader policy purpose. And as the global tax-industrial complex does not acknowledge, the amounts involved are pathetically small.

The British, for example, are supposed to be angry that former Prime Minister Tony Blair and his wife Cherie made a property purchase in London by transferring an offshore holding company, saving them 312,000 (about $ 425,000) in land transaction taxesWith hard work. The British government borrowed 321 billion last fiscal yearWith If closing this kind of gap in the tax code is the grand plan to pay government bills, it is by no means a plan at all.

Especially if this can have a significant cost to the economy. Transaction fees are economically inefficient. Many corporate transactions that may have a connection to the property market are exempt from the UK land transfer tax regime to prevent an inefficient tax from accumulating in the corporate control market. Allowing that market to function properly is far more important to the British economy (and government revenue) than the small revenue lost from the land transfer obligation. A good question for the activist class would be how much investment they are willing to close to close the gaps that serve important functions and still not hurt government debt.

So that this column is not accused of excessive sympathy for Blairs or any other politician whose business relationship is complicated, closed with these reports, I close with a good question for them: Being witnesses of the hand of seeing how many cuts and cuts create gaps a modern tax code is required to allow an economy to function, why haven’t they long since simplified issues with flat taxes?

The scandal, if there is one, is that the political class is too ideologically or intellectually blinded to learning anything from their accountants after all these years.