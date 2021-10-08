ID scanning technology in Alcanna liquor stores collected a lot of data, the investigation says

An identification scanning program used by several liquor stores has violated provincial privacy laws by gathering more information than allowed by customer driver licenses, an investigation has found.

Findings from the Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner (OIPC) were published Thursday.

Alcanna, which operates liquor stores in Alberta under the brands Liquor Depot, Ace Liquor Discounters and Wine and Beyond, launched the pilot program with the support of Edmonton Police in three stores in January 2020.

The program uses scanning technology developed by Patronscan, a Calgary-based company. Consumers scan their government-issued ID to unlock a store door.

Alcanna hoped the program would help reduce theft and said the information would only be kept for 90 days if a client did not commit a crime.

However, the investigation revealed that Alcanna was collecting and holding more information than allowed under Alberta’s Gaming, Liquor and CannabisAct.

The Act allows licensed venues such as nightclubs and liquor stores to collect names, ages and photographs. However, the system used by Alcanna was also the collection of information stored in the driver’s license bar code, which includes gender and a partial postal code.

This was in violation of the Personal Information Protection Act (PIPA), the legislation governing the private sector, the report said.

The investigation made 16 findings and five recommendations. Alcanna was already in line with the first recommendation when it was transferred in February to stop collecting gender and postal codes.

Safer stores

Taylor Mann, Alcanna’s director of corporate investigations and retail organized crime, said the company has already complied with the remaining recommendations. The company changed its signage to clarify what information is being collected and where to call with questions. The company has also developed policies and procedures for disseminating the technology to other stores.

Scanners are now used in seven stores in Edmonton and two in Calgary. The company has reduced its data retention time from 90 to 21 days, Mann said.

He said technology has dramatically reduced theft and robbery of cash.

“People feel safer,” he said. “Creates a secure shopping environment and a secure work environment.”

Mann said the company is happy the investigation is complete and acknowledges that a privacy assessment should have been made.

He said Patronscan believed the technology had been verified by the privacy commissioner.

When the project started in January 2020, Alcanna CEO James Burns said Patronscanhad was working “with privacy offices in Alberta, Canada, across North America, to make sure all of this is in line with privacy as with laws as well as the norms of society “.

But the report from the office of the privacy commissioner says this is not true. Commissioner Jill Clayton said her office was unaware of the project until it was announced at the press conference.

Patronscan has been relying on a privacy impact assessment since 2009. The company chief executive told CBC News in January 2020 that the company did not turn to the privacy commissioner because the pilot project used the same technology that had been in bars for more than a decade. .

But Clayton suggested that using ID scanners at a bar and using them at a retail liquor store are not the same thing.

“Findings from a review from my office are as valuable as the representations and information made available to us, and the acceptance of PIA (privacy impact assessment) is not a ‘seal of approval’ for marketing purposes, especially when a technology it is implemented in a new and different way, in a different context, “she wrote in the report.