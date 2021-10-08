“No renegotiation of the NI Protocol”

The EU Brexit negotiator said at a seminar in Dublin that there would be no renegotiation of the Northern Ireland Protocol and that the EU would not accept any solution that would cut off the region from the benefits of the single market.

Speaking today to the Institute for International and European Affairs (IIEA), Maroš Šefovi said the EU would continue to work to find practical solutions to make the protocol “work in the field”.

He said recent threats regarding the promotion of Article 16 were not “useful”, describing such a conversation “as a distraction”.

The European Commission Vice-President said that intensive engagement was continuing to find solutions to certain practical difficulties, and that his focus was on issues of importance to the people of Northern Ireland.

Mr Chefov cited the example of NHS medicine, which he said was “a complicated area”.

He said EU officials were working intensively to find solutions and in “permanent contact” with their UK counterparts.

However, Mr Shefov also said the EU would never be able to remove the Brexit barriers entirely because of the UK decision to leave the union.

Earlier this week, the British Brexit minister said the UK “cannot wait forever” for the EU to respond to its proposals to reform the Northern Ireland Protocol and is ready to invoke Article 16.

David Frost said the “crisis point” in his attempt to get changes to the protocol will happen some time next month.

The latest Brexit titles

Mr Chefov also said the package of measures to be finalized on the protocol would be “broad proposals”.

He said he hoped to make a presentation on behalf of the EU next week with an intensive discussion period to follow in October and November, and that he hoped to make “clear progress” on the issues “by the end of the year”.

He described his engagement with Mr Frost over the summer as “constructive”.

In July, the British government published an official communication (known as the ‘Letter of Command’ in the British system) on the changes it wishes to see in the protocol.

Discussions have continued between officials in London and Brussels, but the EU has not released an official response until after the Conservative Party conference.

The European Commission vice-president said the EU proposals on the protocol would not be “an approach to take it or leave it”.

Shefov had previously said that compromise was required from both sides.

In response to questions about the UK’s threats to push for Article 16, he said he hoped “we would not go down that road”, but added that if it did, the EU “would not hesitate to use all available options “to protect the interests of the EU

He said his priority was to resolve issues in Northern Ireland regarding the operation of the protocol.

Freight controls at Port Larne – one of the main points of entry between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK

The UK is responsible for carrying out checks on goods coming to Northern Ireland from other parts of the UK to ensure that they comply with EU standards.

Asked what the EU would need to reduce some of the controls on these goods, Mr Šefovi VP said he would need real-time access to IT databases.

He said the issue had been discussed since the summer of 2020 and that just last week, he had received “additional” information from Frost on the infrastructure being built and the access that would be given to EU experts.

Mr Chefov said a “step-by-step” approach was taking both sides where they needed to be.

He said once an acceptable system was in place, the EU could look “creatively” at what could be done to reduce such controls.

The Vice President of the European Commission said that removing the supervisory role of the European Court of Justice (ECJ) from the Northern Ireland Protocol would deprive Northern Irish businesses of access to the single market and would do nothing to solve the practical problems affecting businesses and civil society.

In July, the UK Government called for the Protocol to be amended so that “the relationship between the UK and the EU is not finally controlled by the EU institutions, including the Court of Justice”. The EU Single Market Rules, which apply in Northern Ireland as part of the protocol, are overseen by the ECJ.

Mr Chefov said he had only once heard the issue raised during his time meeting with business and community leaders in Northern Ireland. He described the UK request as “a kind of late addition”.

“If you are talking about constructive solutions to practical problems, I think the waiver of the European Court of Justice is not one of them.

And to be quite honest, I find it hard to see how Northern Ireland would stand or maintain access to the single market without the supervision of the European Court of Justice.

Do we want to deprive the people of Northern Ireland of this extraordinary opportunity, this great advantage? he told the IIEA in Dublin.

Sefcovic said the consequences of making such a request should be considered very carefully by the UK:

“So let’s think very carefully about what we are putting on the table and what the price could be for businesses and people in Northern Ireland.”

Additional reporting: Colm Ó Mongáin