ASU Aluminum uses the most global thinking in entrepreneurship

At its heart, engineering is about helping people. To achieve this goal, engineers must reflect the diversity of the people they serve.

Ira A. Fulton Schools of Engineering at Arizona State University is committed to aligning the engineering population with the general population through numerous programs designed to increase diversity and inclusion for women and other underrepresented groups in the engineering and technology fields.



In 2021, seven students in the ASU section of the Society of Engineers Women won scholarships from international organizations to encourage them to fulfill their engineering dreams and contribute to society. The organization supports students and their academic and field pursuits. Scholarship recipients (photographed from top right to left): Tina Sindwani, Niveditha Muthukrishnan, Elizabeth Jones, Diana Leon and Kellie Phong. Not in the picture: Tracy Gonce and Tara Phelps. Graphics by Rhonda Hitchcock-Mast / ASU

The Society of Women Engineers, or SWE, and its relevant sections around the world are helping women recognize their unique place and voice in creating a social impact, achieve success in engineering and technology careers, and make these areas more inclusive.

This year, SWE and 289 scholarships total more than $ 1.2 million for undergraduate and graduate students. These accomplished and motivated women include two sophomores, three juniors, master students, and doctoral students at Fulton Schools.

These scholarships support the work of these Fulton School students to advance engineering, help their community, and inspire a new generation of diverse engineers.

Women bring different perspectives to the table. Having more women in this field will move us forward much faster and in a more sustainable way than we can imagine, says Niveditha Muthukrishnan, a doctoral student in biomedical engineering.

A community of support and achievement

Researchers have found many benefits for being a member of ASU and SWE section, from professional development and leadership opportunities, to friendship and support, to communication and teaching opportunities.

Finding a support network that encourages women in engineering to come together and grow has been key for electrical engineering graduates Elizabeth Jones sustainability and success. SWE has increased its support for Jones’ engineering career through an $ 10,000 Intel SWE Scholarship.

This community has shown me the value of diversity in engineering and has provided me with a platform to develop my confidence as an engineer. It has been my goal to help others find the same trust, says Jones, who has held numerous leadership positions in the ASU section of SWE and won a Distinguished Collegiate Member Award of SWE 2020 for its involvement in SWE and the larger engineering community.

Maria Elena Chavez-Echeagaray, a lecturer at Fulton Schools and advisor at SWU ASU’s section, says successful engineering careers are important components in today ‘s world and it is essential to support students pursuing these professions in their efforts to make continuous progress in the engineering and technological fields.

Having organizations such as SWE that support women engineers is key to ensuring that we incorporate diverse and balanced perspectives that allow us to create integrative and well-rounded solutions, says Chavez-Echeagaray. The SWU ASU section contributes to this effort by creating an optimal space that provides support, resources and guidance to all its members, which enhances their professional development and facilitates their involvement and contribution to their communities.

Some of the most interesting things I did for SWE included reaching out to K12 students, meeting company representatives, and creating a network of highly motivated individuals. This fall, I look forward to attending the annual SWE conference in Indianapolis, WE21, with a full scholarship, participating in a research poster competition and meeting all the great people there, says computer systems engineering director Tina Sindwani .

Making a difference with different projects and engineering experiences

Engineering students at ASU have a range of ways to explore their passion for engineering and to conduct influential research and projects that address real-world challenges.

Muthukrishnan has been inspired to pursue engineering since her childhood when classical Indian dancing inspired a fascination with the science of movement. Moreover, the lost conditions observed in her country led to her awareness of the lack of accessible and affordable healthcare technology.

Today, as a doctoral student in biomedical engineering, she is development of a sensor-based coating system for movement rehabilitation. The system provides feedback to help people with Parkinson’s disease walk better, reduce their risk of falling, and delay disease progression. This job was part of why Muthukrishnan won a $ 1,500 Virginia Counts / Betty Irish SWE for Life Scholarship.

Sindwani, which won a $ 5,000 Chevron / SWE Scholarship, is currently in its second internship with NASA, in which it is providing programming support to send a software update on a payload to the International Space Station.

She is also working on her honorary thesis project as a student at ASU Barrett, College of Honors to explore more effective STEM teaching methods, including quantum computing, with Professor Leland Hartwell, who is the director of Pathfinder Biodesign Center, Virginia President G. Pepper of Personalized Medicine and a Nobel Prize winner.

For my honorary thesis I am thinking about how we can best teach technical subjects and STEM in ways that are attractive, enlightening and memorable, says Sindwani. Using what I learn from this research, I plan to create an educational course that would help the general public to better understand its so mysterious quantum computation now and how it might affect their lives in the years to come. .

Being an engineer is more than just being smart. An engineer is dedicated, resilient and determined. With the right amount of work and dedication, anyone can be an engineer, says electrical engineering director Diana Leon.

Increasing engineering diversity outside the classroom

Much of the progress in promoting diversity in engineering takes place outside the classroom. 2021 SWE researchers are widely involved in field activities that help make science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) more inclusive.

Sindwani is passionate about STEM education and runs a nonprofit called Scientific Adolescent. This global youth media organization encourages awareness and science education for students, parents and teachers by getting teens to write STEM articles for publication and contribute to podcasts and videos on YouTube.

I firmly believe that with education comes empowerment, says Sindwani. If you can teach people to build things, to think critically like an engineer, and to test properly, they can, literally, engineer themselves out of problems. Giving people an STEM education means empowering them to have the ability to do things better for themselves and others.

Kellie Phong, a young electrical engineer and industry relations director for SWE’s ASU section, says she did not know much about engineering when she first attended ASU in 2012 to earn a business sustainability degree and a marketing degree. Only when her professor Calculus I asked her to pursue an engineering degree did she discover engineering and decide to become an electrical engineer. Since then, she has taken steps to inspire others to pursue engineering and make women engineering models more visible.

When she returned to school at Chandler-Gilbert Community College before transferring to ASU, Phong first helped design the colleges. SWE branch organization in Arizona and set up the two-year college to eventually have a full section as at ASU.

Now at ASU, Phong and Leon, who both won $ 5,000 Chevron / SWE Scholarships, are helping to break down barriers to diversity and inclusion by organizing workshops to help people detect microaggression in STEM classrooms and other settings. Their work is divided into American Society for Engineering Educations annual national conferences and local community colleges.

This is the kind of out-of-class involvement that Leon says he thought made him stand out and led to the SWE / Chevron scholarship award. She believes it is important to represent her community and work to make progress for the inclusion of engineering.

Vitality is vital for individuals from underrepresented groups to appear and be represented in all STEM areas, Leon says. There is a model for all of us, and we never know who we will inspire to aspire to.

Learn more about women in engineering at Ira A. Fulton Schools of Engineering.