Singh wants to see paid medical leave, vaccine passport from Liberal minority government

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh says he wants to see the government take “concrete, immediate” steps on a range of issues from pandemic support to climate change to reconciliation to secure NDP support in the next parliament.

At a news conference in Ottawa today, Singh outlined a list of NDP benefits that includes paid sick leave and a federal vaccine passport.

“We strongly believe in a federal vaccine passport, a document that can be used for interstate travel, to travel within the country, and something that will allow people to have evidence that can be used anywhere in Canada,” he said. Singh.

Look|The NDP leader is asked how and when he would support the liberal minority government

“It was something that spread in the past. Mr. Trudeau talked about it, but he has not done it yet. So we’re saying, ‘Let’ s look at some actions for these things. “

The NDP won 25 seats in the 2021 federal election, increasing its group by a single seat. But because the Liberals did not win a majority of seats, the NDP will have significant influence in the Minority Parliament.

The NDPMP met for a group meeting Wednesday and discussed the party’s priorities for the next Parliament.

Along with measures related to the COVID-19 pandemic, Singh said he wants the Liberal government to take more action on climate change and indigenous reconciliation.

He cited a lawsuit between the First Nations Society for the Care of Children and Families, the First Nations Assembly and the federal government over underfunding and inequality in the child welfare system.

A federal judge recently dismissed a request for a judicial review by the federal government on an order from the Canadian Court of Human Rights, which left Ottawa on the hook for billions of dollars in compensation over the child welfare system.

Singh called on the government to end the case.

“An immediate, concrete step, something that can happen now, is that Trudeau can finally stop the lawsuit against indigenous children,” he said. “It has taken a decision after the decision by the Canadian human rights court, and now another decision in the courts that said … there is no reason to appeal it, so stop the legal battles.

“This would be another sign that this liberal government is interested in working with us and would signal our interest in working together.”

He said the Liberals have not yet reached out to the NDP to discuss priorities.

“They have not signaled that they want to negotiate or talk so far,” he said. “That’s fine, I’m not worried because they know where we stand. We’ve campaigned where we stand for the last 36 days … I expect them to signal their interest in doing any of these things.”

Singh cited the deteriorating pandemic situation in Alberta and Saskatchewanas, he called on Liberals to maintain strong economic support, such as the Emergency Wage Subsidy in Canada and the Emergency Rental Subsidy in Canada.

“We want the support to continue. As I pointed out, we are at our worst at the moment. For Alberta and Saskatchewan, this is the worst it has ever been,” he said. “It would be irresponsible and wrong to stop helping people.”

Alberta has sought and received assistance from the federal and military governments to assist its hospital staff.

The Canadian Armed Forces Critical Care Nursing Officers and a senior CAF Nursing Officer are in Edmonton to assist Alberta Health Services in the fight against COVID-19. That province has sought federal assistance in dealing with its COVID-19 outbreak. (Alberta Health Services)

While Singh criticized governments in those provinces during their treatment of the pandemic, he said the federal government should increase health transfers.

Provinces and territories have joined forces to demand an increase in the share of health care costs covered by the federal government.

Singh reflects on the campaign

Although the NDP increased the number of its seats in the federal election, it was a failed result for a party seeking progress.

Singh said that while he was proud of the campaign, he is disappointed that the party did not send more to Parliament.

Look|After a group meeting, NDP leader Jagmeet Singh says he is proud of the campaign he led

“One of the things we have identified we need to do more work on is the ground,” he said. “There are a lot of races where we were very, very close … so this is part of the analysis we’re going to do to get more details about what we can do to improve it. “

The party announced it would do a review of political adviser Bob Dewar’s campaign.

Singh and NPB have been accused domestically of promoting his profile at the expense of local candidates.