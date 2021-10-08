Houghton and Hancock Become International Cities of Peace | News, Sports, Work





On Tuesday, October 12, Houghton and Hancock will become International Cities of Peace according to an announcement shared by Keweenaw Faiths United who led the application with the support of both cities and their Rotary Clubs, along with approvals from many residents. Applying to be Cities of Peace, a Keweenaw Faiths United project highlighted international students and faculties at Michigan Tech and University Finland; Parade of Nations, Heikinpaiva and other international events; Hancock sister city, Porvoo, Finland; International neighbors; Rotary Exchange students and more as evidence of the diversity of our community. Facilitating peace initiatives, fostering hospitality and inclusion, and being a welcoming community are the focus of the group. It was led by members, Bucky Beach and Miriam Pickens and includes peacebuilding, bridge building and celebrating diversity. Keweenaw Faiths United (KFU) was formed in 2019 to respond to racism, anti-Semitism and intolerance in our community. It is an inter-denominational group whose mission is “A faith-based effort to promote respect for all people in our community.” The programming included the following: In January 2020, the event “Connecting Beyond Spiritual Boundaries: Our Quest for a Loving Community” celebrated Martin Luther King Day. “Keeping the Civil Dispute” in October 2020 was a Zoom meeting with local law enforcement discussing gun violence. Lawn signs “Many faiths, one community” were dispersed. Members marched to the Parade of Nations with a flag that read “One world, one people.” International Cities of Peace declares that “it is an association of citizens, governments and organizations that have established their communities as Official Cities of Peace. Every community has a legacy of peace, whether from a historical event or from a heroic hero or local peace groups that have contributed to the security, prosperity and quality of life of their citizens. No city is 100% a city of peace, on the contrary everyone is on the right path “Becoming” a more peaceful city. Creating a community as a city of peace recognizes the achievements of the past, encourages current initiatives, and inspires future generations to build practical peace. “ Websites for more information about Keweenaw Faiths United and International Cities of Peace can be found here AND herewith Contact Pastor Bucky Beach at Good Shepherd Luther Church, Houghton for more information. 482-5410 or [email protected] Latest news today and more in your inbox

