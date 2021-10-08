UnniCo and Drummond Advisors to Accelerate Growth for International Business | tidings





ATLANTA, October 7, 2021 / PRNewswire-PRWeb / –UnniCo, a leading business accelerator for international businesses, and Drummond Advisers, a leading accounting and tax advisory service for international businesses, have announced a partnership to provide end – to – end growth solutions for global business. Together they provide experienced business and financial advisory services that companies need to thrive across borders. “Companies presenting their international growth face critical challenges – from marketing and human resources to finance and accounting. Our mission is to help global organizations navigate these challenges with the expertise and vision to thrive,” he said. Alex Wieczorek, CEO and Co-Founder, UnniCo. “Like us, Drummond is an experienced consultant on global business needs. Their comprehensive accounting, tax and reporting service advice will help our mutual clients improve their financial operations and establish appropriate accounting controls. “to promote business success. We are pleased to partner with them.” “UnniCo is a unique business accelerator with in-depth expertise in the needs of global businesses. Their expertise has been a catalyst for the business success of many different organizations,” he said. Michel de Amorim, partner at Drummond Advisors. “This partnership expands the breadth and depth of our services so that we can help companies globalize themselves and their stakeholders.” Through the partnership, Drummond accounting, tax and financial reporting services will be provided as part of the UnniCo business acceleration service portfolio. Drummond Legal Services will also be a service featured in the UnniCo service group for organizations that need guidance on proper corporate structures for business scalability. In addition, Drummond will now provide consulting services from UnniCo, including venture capital and financing, digital branding and marketing, human resource strategies, and technology services to organizations seeking to expand their international business in the U.S. market. About UnniCo UnniCo is a unique business acceleration solution. With more than $ 1.3 billion in projects under management, we know what it takes to secure funding, build trustworthy relationships, and drive business growth. Using creativity, expertise and a high-power network, we are the business accelerator you need to switch from good to unstoppable. When you are ready to achieve unlimited success for your business, contact UnniCo at: http://www.unnico.uswith About Drummond Drummond Advisors have a multidisciplinary team with experience and certification to operate United States AND BrazilWith Drummond Team of Accountants, Lawyers, Managers and Consultants have extensive experience in international business. The qualifications of these professionals enable Drummond to have a broad and comprehensive overview of the challenges involved in international transactions, including those related to accounting standards (US GAAP vs. IFRS-International Standards), taxes, legal analysis. and market. For more information visit: https://drummondadvisors.comwith Contact with the media Erin Jones, PR Avista, +1 (704) 664-2170, [email protected] Tweet BURIMI UnniCo

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wfmz.com/news/pr_newswire/pr_newswire_stocks/unnico-and-drummond-advisors-partner-to-accelerate-growth-for-international-businesses/article_3ec17a71-5593-506d-a8c6-a1920ef5f26a.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos