



An infectious disease expert in Calgary is urging Albanians to get their flu vaccinations as the province continues to struggle with the fourth wave of COVID-19. While Alberta had zero cases confirmed by the flu lab last year, Craig Jenne, professor of microbiology, immunology and infectious diseases at the University of Calgary, said he does not expect this to happen this year. “It was mainly because we had really broad measures for COVID, such as travel restrictions, disguise almost everywhere, restriction of internal activities,” Jenne said. This year, several trips have resumed and many health measures have been eased, so he said he expects the province to have a flu season. In the 2018-19 flu season, Alberta Health said there were 1,976 hospitalizations, 228 ICU admissions and 52 deaths among people with laboratory-confirmed flu during the season. “We often lose more than a thousand Canadians from a vaccine-preventable disease, and in bad years, that can be several thousand Canadians. So we want to make sure we are protecting our individual health. is the health care system, “he said. Alberta Health Services said Thursday that the ICU capacity is at 83 percent. Without additional space, ICU provincial admissions would be at 179 percent capacity. Jenne said that with the current pressures of COVID-19 on the health system, there is very little room for any additional avoidable cases in the hospital. The flu vaccine is expected to be available to all Albertans over the age of six months starting October 18th. Pharmacist expects increased demand Bratik Bhadra, staff pharmacist at Madigan Pharmacy northeast of Calgary, said he expects to see more people get vaccinated this year. “I saw a lot of enthusiasm for COVID shooting watching it, I think only more people would show up for the flu vaccines this year, maybe they just want to have more protection from everything in general and more people are eager to go out, spend time with their family and return to normal. “ Bhadra also said the pandemic showed how quickly a virus can get out of hand, which could increase the number of people wanting a flu vaccine.

