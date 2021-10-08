International
Marijuana use is the focus of the international academy
International Academy of Cannabis Science and Impact (IASIC) seeks to educate the public about marijuana use.
The non-partisan organization is run by doctors.
We spoke with Eric Voth, President and Chairman of the Board for IASIC, in our first Virtual Community Talks. Voth is a physician specializing in internal medicine, pain management and addiction.
Here is the interview:
ST Billingsley: I would like to thank everyone who joined us here at Our Parents What’s up, for our conversations in the community. Today, we have Eric Voth from the International Academy on Cannabis Science and Impact. Thank you so much for being with us today. Can you tell us a little about your organization?
Eric Voth: Well, you bet, IASIC, which is what we refer to, is really a group of professionals, mostly doctors who are really concerned about the marijuana issue. We got together earlier this year, as we all had decades of experience and thought we needed to get the medical message out so that people have knowledge of the effects. And also employers would be aware of what some of their employees can go through and really provide a reliable and accountable resource to the public because it is not just there. Summer very hard to find a lot of medical information and the marijuana lobby has done such an effective job, I would not say a great job, but an effective job to push marijuana as a basically safe and great recreational drug. And, “Oh, don’t worry about that.” And they have really manipulated society in the same way as the tobacco industry did in the fifties and forties. In fact, they probably got most of their processes and projects right from the tobacco games book.
ST Billingsley: Gotcha. So your website has plenty of information and links to information. What are some of the dangers you are facing with marijuana use?
Eric Voth: Well, it’s pretty amazing, the sheer number of problems marijuana use has. Now, obviously someone who has only a little low grade, very infrequent use will not experience many of these things, but acutely, the effects on driving are great. One of the things we’ve seen in many states that either went into medical marijuana or were completely legalized, was the immediate increase in motor vehicle deaths, not just accidents. Certainly excellent examples of California, Colorado, they are still pursuing that great growth.
Eric Voth: The other part that has been really amazing, I would say, is over maybe the last 10 to 15 years, incidents of acute problems like acute psychotic episodes that probably disappeared, or then developed into acute manic episodes, schizophrenia acute, such a thing and many violent episodes. We have seen all kinds of violence appearing in the literature and in research, spousal violence, just simple fighting, screaming, in fact several episodes of murder. Personally I have been extremely concerned about many of this violence we have seen across the country, young men, the classic example of a demographic that uses a lot of marijuana getting involved in important episodes of violence.
Eric Voth: So then chronically you are probably looking at a cannabis use disorder that is clearly characterized. Now this is common use like addiction, as you would consider with other drugs and a relative inability to stop it. There are withdrawal symptoms that people show, etc. So the big picture exists, it’s not a safe medicine, it’s a serious abuse drug. It is playing a lot in the social hardships we are seeing there. And we at IASIC came together to really try to make it public, to try to outperform our medical colleagues, because many medical colleagues are not well educated even about marijuana.
ST Billingsley: Gotcha.
Eric Voth: That’s a long answer to a short question.
ST Billingsley: Right. So one of the things we talked about, you know, one of the things you hear a lot, I’ll just call it on social media, the benefits of using marijuana, or CBD, the oils, how does that kind of hype work with that? But also, you are talking, I saw on your website, people may not know what they are getting when they get them.
Eric Voth: Well, first of all, separate marijuana from CBD. Cannabidiol is a component of marijuana, but pure CBD may have some other therapeutic elements. Again, even there, because it is not brought through the FDA and because there are no standards for cleanliness, or what percentages are effective for therapy, it is simply to get a pig on a kick. If you go into these stores around, in the hub, you do not see 10% THC, X percent CBD, X percent, you will say, “Oh, high THC, low this, that much, really good stuff. I mean , is a whole world that is absolutely foreign to medicine.And to call it medicine is really a hoax.So the first comment exists, there are FDA approved THC derivatives on the market that are reliable, responsible and should I recommend to those people for certain things? The second issue is, all these “useful” things that hit social media.
Eric Voth: I’m just saying, those are observations. If they think they will be really, really serious, they will have to go through the FDA. The FDA needs to test it systematically, research it systematically at certain dose levels, and then turn it into a drug that can be used by the public. And by the way, I have never seen any smoked medicine for anything. I mean, you do not take your blood pressure medication that way, you do not take your cholesterol medication that way, you do not take your psychiatric medication that way. I mean, so there are so many flaws in that whole process of medical marijuana that I think that part should be eliminated absolutely. And then if you want to talk about recreational pots, completely different issues.
ST Billingsley: Gotcha. So when it comes to, I’ll just bring in like the FAA, the Federal Aviation Administration.
Eric Voth: Of course.
ST Billingsley: They have a fairly regressed outline for no drug use test, mostly for passenger safety. You know, a lot of people don’t like people who have smoked marijuana, working on their planes, and it doesn’t seem like they’ve changed those rules since the marijuana rules have changed here, in the regular civilian part of the area. Have you seen anything where marijuana use in your studies affects industries or other industrial businesses?
Eric Voth: Well, bast. There is a kind of two sides and two elements to that discussion. One is, what happens to industries that have pot employees, more injuries, more injuries at work, more mistakes, things like that. Absolutely. And when you get into a transportation industry, it’s so critical and needs people to be as perfect as aviation. I mean, it just has to be a zero tolerance and I’m also a pilot and I guarantee you, I do not want to be stoned somewhere near the time I fly a plane. And every pilot in charge should certainly have such an attitude.
Eric Voth: So this is one. But the other issue is trying to have a drug-free workforce. We have found across the country that we have this already shrinking workforce, and it is now difficult for businesses and industries to find drug-free individuals to hire. So now you have this issue, we just quit drug testing? Oh, that would be a terrible mistake. Then you got a bunch of stones that piled up planes and cars and worked in your carpentry businesses, which are probably getting hurt anyway. So this has a long tail on it and a really serious impact on business and industry.
ST Billingsley: Because, in our experience alone, unfortunately those we found to have been marijuana smokers were generally the ones who did not always tighten the bolts. [crosstalk 00:09:38]with
Eric Voth: Well, there is good science to that. I want to say that there are data, that there are more mistakes, more injuries, etc., in this regard. And up to that point, I think businesses and industries are fully justified in looking for clean medicine screens.
ST Billingsley: And I appreciate that you are with us today. Is there anything else you would just like to add before we go today?
Eric Voth: Well, the first is the separation of medical marijuana issues and what is a drug, from recreational things. And this whole issue of using it as medicine is really a ploy to attract the public after him and support the legalization processes. And as we see people walking along the path of legalization, you follow it and just see more and more social problems, medical problems, psychiatric problems. And we need to find a way to turn it around. And I would encourage people who are not drinking pots who are thinking about smoking to just stay away from it. Good God, there are other ways to have fun and there are other drunks if needed, but the pot is a really serious problem for us.
ST Billingsley: Oh, very well. Well, I really appreciate you having found time to talk to us today. I’m sure as this goes on, we may very well talk here in the very near future, about any different issues, or different parts of this issue.
Eric Voth: And I would encourage you to go to our website and look at the information we have there, because this is all art literature, from all the medical literature.
ST Billingsley: Excellent. We will certainly do it, we will definitely put this link along with the article and everything, so that people can control it themselves.
Eric Voth: Very well. Thank you.
ST Billingsley: And thank you so much for being with us today.
Eric Voth: Be careful.
