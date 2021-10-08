Marijuana use is the focus of the international academy

International Academy of Cannabis Science and Impact (IASIC) seeks to educate the public about marijuana use.

The non-partisan organization is run by doctors.

We spoke with Eric Voth, President and Chairman of the Board for IASIC, in our first Virtual Community Talks. Voth is a physician specializing in internal medicine, pain management and addiction.

Here is the interview:

ST Billingsley: I would like to thank everyone who joined us here at Our Parents What’s up, for our conversations in the community. Today, we have Eric Voth from the International Academy on Cannabis Science and Impact. Thank you so much for being with us today. Can you tell us a little about your organization?

Eric Voth: Well, you bet, IASIC, which is what we refer to, is really a group of professionals, mostly doctors who are really concerned about the marijuana issue. We got together earlier this year, as we all had decades of experience and thought we needed to get the medical message out so that people have knowledge of the effects. And also employers would be aware of what some of their employees can go through and really provide a reliable and accountable resource to the public because it is not just there. Summer very hard to find a lot of medical information and the marijuana lobby has done such an effective job, I would not say a great job, but an effective job to push marijuana as a basically safe and great recreational drug. And, “Oh, don’t worry about that.” And they have really manipulated society in the same way as the tobacco industry did in the fifties and forties. In fact, they probably got most of their processes and projects right from the tobacco games book.

ST Billingsley: Gotcha. So your website has plenty of information and links to information. What are some of the dangers you are facing with marijuana use?

Eric Voth: Well, it’s pretty amazing, the sheer number of problems marijuana use has. Now, obviously someone who has only a little low grade, very infrequent use will not experience many of these things, but acutely, the effects on driving are great. One of the things we’ve seen in many states that either went into medical marijuana or were completely legalized, was the immediate increase in motor vehicle deaths, not just accidents. Certainly excellent examples of California, Colorado, they are still pursuing that great growth.

Eric Voth: The other part that has been really amazing, I would say, is over maybe the last 10 to 15 years, incidents of acute problems like acute psychotic episodes that probably disappeared, or then developed into acute manic episodes, schizophrenia acute, such a thing and many violent episodes. We have seen all kinds of violence appearing in the literature and in research, spousal violence, just simple fighting, screaming, in fact several episodes of murder. Personally I have been extremely concerned about many of this violence we have seen across the country, young men, the classic example of a demographic that uses a lot of marijuana getting involved in important episodes of violence.

Eric Voth: So then chronically you are probably looking at a cannabis use disorder that is clearly characterized. Now this is common use like addiction, as you would consider with other drugs and a relative inability to stop it. There are withdrawal symptoms that people show, etc. So the big picture exists, it’s not a safe medicine, it’s a serious abuse drug. It is playing a lot in the social hardships we are seeing there. And we at IASIC came together to really try to make it public, to try to outperform our medical colleagues, because many medical colleagues are not well educated even about marijuana.