Following the COVID hiatus, the Dallas International Film Festival emphasizes local tariffs, social justice





After losing a year to the coronavirus, Dallas International Film Festival returns with an abbreviated, three-day-weekend edition focusing on Texas stories and social justice topics. Many of the filmmakers are expected to attend the festival, which takes place from October 8-10 at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in Cedarswith I spent months away from cinemas, but I never lost my passion for watching great movies, says DIFF Artistic Director James Faust. I have been anticipating this moment for over 18 months. A photo from the “French Dispatcher”. (Wes Anderson) The big title is French Dispatch, most recently by Houston graduate, UT-Austin graduate Wes Anderson (Rushmore, Royal Tenenbaumet, Hotel Grand Budapest) A collection of stories from the final issue of an imaginary American magazine published in France, appears on the opening night. The cast list is attractive, including Owen Wilson, Willem Dafoe, Elisabeth Moss, Tilda Swinton, Edward Norton, Jeffrey Wright, Benecio Del Toro, Bill Murray and Frances McDormand. A photo from “Belfast”. (Kenneth Branagh) The other directorial name on the schedule is Kenneth Branagh, whose latest film, Belfast, located in troubled Northern Ireland in the late 1960s, top Saturday titles. Puppy love, described as a wild movie about a brain-damaged dishwasher and a homeless prostitute gathered together through embarrassing circumstances, also screens that evening. The festival closes with Sing a little Harmony, an anime film from the Japanese studio Funimation. A photograph from “On Standby”, a documentary about a criminal justice club at an El Paso high school. Oneshtë is one of several Texas-based films screening at the 2021 Dallas International Film Festival. (Maisie Crow) Other features include a trio of Dallas-related documentaries and stories (Birds in the cage, Fathers of cats AND Redux State Hall, in connection with the restoration of the historic Art Deco building in Fair Park), with other parts of the state represented by Marfa ribbons AND In Ready, for a criminal justice club at an El Paso high school. Movies with social and political themes include The first step, beehive, Dear Mr. Brody AND Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in Americawith Along with two dozen feature films, the festival features four short blocks. The films were selected from more than 1,500 applications. Details The Dallas International Film Festival takes place October 8-10 at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, 1005 Botham Jean Blvd. $ 10 per movie or short film. Crossings are also available. dallasfilm.orgwith

