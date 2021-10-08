Where can I travel overseas from Australia if I am fully vaccinated? Which COVID-19 vaccine do I need?

Overseas travel is on the horizon for Australians, with the federal government preparing to reopen the international border next month.

But visiting family members or vacationing in another country will not be as simple as booking a plane ticket.

Travelers will have to navigate the rules of COVID-19 tests and vaccines depending on where they go and where they have been.

PPRDITSIM LIVE: Read our blog for the latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic

When will I be able to leave Australia?

Australian citizens and permanent residents will be able to leave Australia without exception as early as November, subject to certain conditions.

Travelers aged 12 and over will need to have had two doses of a “known vaccine”. Those vaccines include:

Pfizer (Komirnaty)

Pfizer (Komirnaty) AstraZeneca (Vaxzevria)

AstraZeneca (Vaxzevria) Modern (Spikevax)

Modern (Spikevax) Janssen Vaccine for COVID-19 (Johnson & Johnson)

Request for pre-vaccinated persons to be fully vaccinated does not apply to children under 12 years of agewith

Those who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons are also excluded, however there aresome limited medical reasons why a person may not get a COVID-19 vaccinewith

Unvaccinated travelers must apply to leave Australia under current border restrictions.

Temporary visa holders do not need to be vaccinated or apply to leave Australia.

The Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) is currently reviewing which COVID-19 vaccines used overseas may be among the “known vaccines”.

TGA has advised that Chinese-made Sinovac and Covishield vaccines made in India will be considered “popular vaccines” when determining whether an incoming international traveler has been properly vaccinated.

Read more about the spread of vaccines:

Will the type of vaccine I have had affect where I can travel?

For some countries, yes, the type of COVID-19 vaccine you have had will determine if you can get to countries such as Singapore, the UK and Qatar.

But those three countries recognize the COVID-19 vaccines offered in Australia.

What will have a greater impact on where you can travel overseas from vaccination policies in the Australian area, the limited routes available and the requirements of foreign countries.

Airline vaccination policy

Qantas and Air New Zealand require that passengers on international flights be fully vaccinated.

Virgin has not announced requirements for international travelers to be vaccinated.

A COVID-19 vaccination is also not a requirement related to Singapore Airlines, Emirates, Qatar Airways, Scoot, Thai Airways, Fiji Airways, Cathay Pacific, Air Niugini, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines or Lufthansa.

However, travelers must receive a negative COVID-19 PCR test within 48 or 72 hours of their flight depending on their airline destination.

Limited roads available

There will not be aloneless direct routes for Australians to travel where the border opens, but also fewer flightswith

After Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced last week that international travel would resume, Qanta chief executive Alan Joyce said the airline had already sold several flights for December.

Here are some of the direct routes open between Australia and overseas destinations:

Auckland, Christchurch, Wellington (New Zealand)

Auckland, Christchurch, Wellington (New Zealand) London (United Kingdom)

London (United Kingdom) Los Angeles, San Francisco (United States)

Los Angeles, San Francisco (United States) Dubai, United Arab Emirates)

Dubai, United Arab Emirates) Doha (Qatar)

Doha (Qatar) Singapore

Singapore Hong Kong

Hong Kong Bangkok (Thailand)

Bangkok (Thailand) Tokyo (Japan)

Tokyo (Japan) Nadi (Fiji)

Nadi (Fiji) Port Moresby (Papua New Guinea)

There are currently no direct flights to Bali. While Indonesia is reopening the tourist island to international travelers this month, Australia is not on the list.

Entry requirements

Just because there is a flight to a place does not mean that you will be allowed or even able to board the plane.

Each country has its own rules for travelers who come according to them citizenship orvisa, vaccination status, where they traveled fromand, in some cases, where they have visited in recent weeks or monthswith

These rules not only determine whether you can enter the country, but whether you are required to quarantine upon arrival.

THESE login requirements are subject to change without noticewith

What are the rules for US and UK?

Australians can travel to United Statesas long as they provide evidence of the COVID-19 anegative test taken no more than three days before the trip.

You do not need to have a COVID-19 vaccine to travel to the US.

Travelers to United Kingdom who are fully vaccinated (with any of Australia’s known vaccines) should have a pre-booked COVID-19 test on or before the second day after arrival.

Unvaccinated travelers to the UK should be quarantined for 10 days and take a COVID-19 test on the second and eighth days.

Qatar allows tourists to enter without quarantine if they arefully vaccinated with an approved vaccinewith

E United Arab Emirates also allows fully vaccinated visitors from “green countries” (including Australia) to enter without quarantinewith

New Zeland has stopped its travel bubble with Australia, which means travelers must be given an exemption to enter and undergo 14 days of quarantine at the hotel.

Tourists are not allowed to enter Singapore, Japan, Hong Kong, Thailand, Fiji orPapua New Guinea.

Read more about the spread of COVID-19 in Australia:

When will I be able to return to Australia?

The federal government is expected toease restrictions for Australians returning home as early as November.

However, Morrison has said this will depend on the outcome of home quarantine tests in New South Wales and South Australia.

If the trials are successful, Australian citizens and permanent residents who are fully vaccinated will be able to be quarantined at home for seven dayswith

Travelers who are not vaccinated, or have received an unproven vaccine from TGA, will have to complete 14 days quarantine at the hotel.

Australian citizens and permanent residents who cannot be vaccinated, such as those under the age of 12 or those with a medical condition, will be treated as vaccinated for the purpose of their travel.

Space to play or rest, M to mute, left and right arrows to search, up and down arrows for volume. Look Duration: 8 minutes 10 seconds 8 m Do we really need booster vaccines for COVID-19?

What you need to know about coronavirus:

The form is being uploaded …