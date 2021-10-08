UPDATED: USS Connecticut submarine attack suffers submarine collision in South China Sea





This post has been updated with additional details on USS Connecticut crew injuries and the location of the collision. Nearly a dozen sailors have been injured after a US nuclear attack submarine hit an unknown underwater object in the South China Sea, USNI News has learned. The USS submarine of the Seawolf class nuclear attack CONNECTICUT (SSN-22) suffered an underwater collision while operating in international waters on October 2 and is returning to port in the 7th U.S. Fleet, a U.S. Pacific Fleet spokesman confirmed to USNI News on Thursday. The USS submarine of the Seawolf class fast attack CONNECTICUT (SSN-22) hit an object while sinking on the afternoon of October 2 while operating in international waters in the Indo-Pacific region. Crew safety remains the Navy’s top priority. “There are no life-threatening injuries,” Captain Bill Clinton told USNI News.

“The submarine remains in a safe and stable condition. USS CONNECTICUT the nuclear propulsion plant and the spaces were not affected and remain fully functional. The degree of damage to the rest of the submarine is being assessed. The US Navy has not asked for help. The incident will be investigated. ” A defense official told USNI News that 11 sailors were injured in the incident with moderate to minor injuries. The attack ship has now headed for Guam and is expected to retreat within the next day, the official said. The submarine attack took place in the South China Sea and the attack boat has been heading towards Guam on the surface since Saturday, a defense official confirmed to USNI News. The Kitsap-Bremerton Naval Base, Wash, based submarine was deployed on May 27 in the Pacific, the Navy announced at the time. The service has published photos of the submarine operating in the Western Pacific with port calls to Japan in late July and August. Commander of the 7th U.S. Fleet Adm. Karl Thomas visited the submarine in August, according to the service. CONNECTICUT is one of three Sea Wolf class ships, a late Cold War attack submarine designed to launch the most complex Soviet submarines in deep blue water. Together with the USS Sea Wolf (SSN-21) and USS Jimmy Carter (SSN-23), CONNECTICUT is among the Navy’s most capable and sensitive attack ships. The last known example where a submerged American submarine hit another underwater object was in 2005. Then, the USS St. Francis (SSN -711) hit a full speed underwater mountain near Guam. A sailor died in the incident. Below is the full October 7 statement from the Pacific Fleet. The Seawolf USS Connecticut rapid attack submarine (SSN 22) hit an object while submerged on the afternoon of October 2 while operating in international waters in the Indo-Pacific region. Crew safety remains the Navy’s top priority. There are no life-threatening injuries. The submarine remains in a safe and stable condition. The USS Connecticuts nuclear plant and facilities were unaffected and remain fully operational. The degree of damage to the rest of the submarine is being assessed. The US Navy has not asked for help. The event will be investigated. Connected

