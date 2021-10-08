International Day School Walk Highlights the Benefits | News, Sports, Work





From Staff Reports Marietta City Schools celebrated International School Walking Day on Wednesday by connecting the dots between the academic benefits of walking to school and focusing the district on a growing community-wide mentality. “One of the biggest benefits is the development of independence, the growth of friendships during conversations and for parents walking with their child – building those relationships,” said Tim Fleming, Director of Curriculum and Technology for the district. MCS parent Chris Fennell takes his PreK children to Washington Elementary School most days, placing his son and daughter in class success. “It’s a peaceful time most days, Bodhi sometimes has his mornings, but overall, we have that time to decompress, to liberate ourselves before they go to school.” said Fennell. “We play games while walking like ‘I Spy’ … we (have) played robots that have run out of batteries.” Studies show that students who walk and go to school demonstrate higher academic achievement, better cognitive performance, reading fluency, and improved executive functioning. “I know there have been times with my kids where we go for walks and tell stories … this is something parents can do with their kids,” added Fleming. Doug Mallett, vice president of the MCS Board of Education, praised the community’s investment in all of the district’s means of transportation, highlighting the Pioneer Group and Dave Archer who rose to the need in the first nine weeks after the new traffic patterns of vehicles posed challenges for both third- to sixth-grade parents at Marietta Elementary School (formerly Marietta High School) and community members using the five-way intersection on Glendale, Seven and Putnam streets. “With that new elementary school arrangement we had some backups,” Mallett described it while standing in the parking lot of the former YMCA. “So with that in mind, I contacted Dave Archer, one of his companies owns this facility, and they were very kind and moving forward quickly to place a lease for us to use this for the current year. a piece of the puzzle that gives us time to plan for next year. ” Planning that may work together with the City of Marietta as school travel plans for the Ohio Department of Transportation School Safe Roads funding program need to be updated after the district consolidation this year. But while Safe School Road funding focuses its resources on kindergarten to third graders, consolidation has also highlighted a critical need for additional infrastructure investment on the roads to Marietta High School. “Now we have also increased the population in high school including pedestrian and vehicle traffic,” noted MCS Board Member Stacey Hall on Wednesday morning after leaving. “Specifically on Colegate Drive, students walking on that road are also required to engage with vehicles entering and exiting the Drive Academy. That entrance currently has a faded walkway with no signposts or pedestrian crossing signals to the right of way. . “ She said the next steps for awareness and safety should draw the attention of all traffic using the road, including commercial trucks. “And it should include road signs and potentially lit school area signals,” she concluded. Latest news today and more in your inbox

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mariettatimes.com/news/2021/10/international-walk-to-school-day-highlights-benefits/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos