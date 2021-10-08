World News: 5 overnight developments from around the world





Here is a summary of key developments around the world today.

1. US troops returning to Taiwan for training, sources say A small number of US special operations forces have been deployed to Taiwan on a temporary basis to conduct training of Taiwanese forces, two sources

familiar with the matter said Thursday, speaking on condition of anonymity. Sources declined to say how long the training lasted, but suggested it was before the Biden administration, which took office in January. The United States is Taiwan’s largest arms supplier and has long offered a degree of training in weapons systems, as well as detailed advice on ways to strengthen its military to defend itself against an Liberation Army invasion. of the People of China. 2. Cash transports planned to bypass the Taliban and help Afghans As desperate Afghans turn to selling their belongings to buy food, international officials are preparing to fly money to the needy, avoiding funding from the Taliban government, according to people familiar with the confidential plans. Planning for cash transportation is moving forward against

the backdrop of a rapidly collapsing economy where money is scarce, though diplomats are still debating whether Western powers can ask the Taliban to make concessions in return, according to domestic policy documents seen by Reuters. Emergency funding, aimed at averting a humanitarian crisis in the face of drought and political unrest, could bring US dollar bills to Kabul for distribution through banks in payments of less than $ 200 directly to the poor – with the blessing of the Taliban but without involvement Theirs. With In addition to cash flight to stem the immediate crisis, donor countries want to create a “humanitarian plus” trust fund that will pay salaries and keep schools and hospitals open, two senior officials said . 3. Tesla moves its headquarters to Texas from California Tesla Elon Musk (Image source: Bloomberg) Tesla Inc. chief executive Elon Musk said Thursday the electric car maker plans to move its headquarters from California’s Palo Alto to Silicon Valley in Austin, Texas, where it is building a massive car and battery complex. Tesla joins Oracle, HP and Toyota Motor in moving its US headquarters in Texas from California, which has relatively high taxes and living costs. While Silicon Valley is also a hive of developing new ideas and companies, Texas is known for cheaper work and less stringent adjustments. 4. The gorilla selfie star dies in the arms of the guard who rescued her Remember the iconic photo of two gorillas posing for a selfie with the guards? Sadly, one of them died in the arms of the caretaker who had rescued him as a baby. The news spread from the national park in the Democratic Republic of Congo has left the citizens heartbroken. Ndakasi, the famous mountain gorilla which went viral in 2019 along with another female Flaming gorilla, had been under the care of the Senkwekwe Center of Virunga National Parks. than a decade. Virunga National Park announced that the star gorilla died in late September. At the age of 14, Ndakasi breathed her last in the arms of her caretaker and lifelong friend, Andre Bauma, the park announced. On the evening of Sept. 26, after a prolonged illness in which her condition rapidly deteriorated, the park said in a statement as it shared a touching photo of the orphan monkey with its rescuer. 5. Ireland agrees to global tax deal, sacrificing low valuation rate Ireland on Thursday scrapped a review of global corporate tax rules, agreeing to waive its precious 12.5% ​​tax on large multinationals, in a major boost to efforts to set a rate minimum worldwide. Ireland, the European headquarters with low taxes for blue chip companies including Apple, Google and Facebook, refused to sign the initial deal in July, opposing a proposed rate of “at least” 15%. An updated text this week dismissed “At Least”, paving the way for ministers to do what successive governments said they would never think of – giving up the low level that has helped win investment and jobs. work in Ireland for decades.

