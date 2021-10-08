



When it comes to increasing the number of sharks, conservatives are against a formidable opponent: the fishing industry. According to Nowicki and Selden, there has been a move towards more sustainable fishing, but a large percentage of the industry have not modified their methods, which is a the main reason why many sea urchin predators continue to dropWith different Strictness of animal protection laws between different nations also plays a role. “Since many predatory fish are also widespread, they may cover the jurisdictions of many nations, some of which may not protect them or practice consistent fishing practices,” says Nowicki. Reducing illegal and unsustainable fishing has been a difficult battle, although consumers are becoming more environmentally conscious and the choice of sustainable fishing over volatile. “Sustainable, coordinated management, based on the fishing ecosystem is a key tool to preserve these predators and their ecological role. Everyday citizens can do this by being informed, by reading science, by asking for fishing to be done. or remain stable and making sustainable seafood .purchase, “says Nowicki. If you are unsure which seafood is truly sustainable, the Maritime Supervisory Board (MSC) evaluates fisheries internationally, so if a distributor is certified sustainable, there will be an MSC blue stamp on the package. And in addition to supporting sustainable fishing, Nowicki says the only way to truly protect marine life is to reduce our global greenhouse gas emissions. “After all, if we are going to preserve our ecosystems for centuries to come, we will have to tackle climate change by undertaking species conservation at the same time.” Even if shark populations return in greater numbers, their contribution to carbon sinking and mitigation will be only a small part of the effort to curb climate change. But the abundance of sharks has an undeniable ripple effect on many marine ecosystems that rely on healthy and abundant seagrass in one way or another. By flattening the ecological playground, sharks are strengthening these ecosystems against the threat of climate change, so they can live to sink carbon another day. – The emissions from the trip that were required to report this story were 0 kg CO2. The digital emissions from this story are about 1.2g to 3.6g CO2 per page view. Learn more about how we calculated this figure herewith – Join a million fans of the future by liking usFacebook, or follow usTweetorInstagramwith If you liked this story,sign up for the weeklybbc.comcontains newspaper, called the “Essential List”. A selected selection of stories fromBBC Future,culture,Work life,tripANDreeldelivered to your inbox every Friday.

