IHIT says deadly shootings in Surrey were targeted, linked to gang conflict

Police identified the victim in Tuesday’s fatal shooting in Surrey as Sharnbeer Singh Somal and said they suspect the violence is linked to the downstream gang conflict.

The incident happened around 9:56 p.m. PT near 124th Street and 80th Avenue in Surrey.

Surrey RCMP officers responded to shooting reports and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds on the street. Doctors were called, but the victim died from his injuries.

The Integrated Murder Investigation Team said Somal, 28, who is from Surrey, was known to police.

Investigators published this image of a black Ford truck, which is suspected to be related to the shooting. (Integrated Murder Investigation Team)

Police said the shootings were targeted.

IHIT Sgt. David Leesa said the violence highlighted the danger to the public.

“This shot happened in a residential area. It was a total disregard for the safety of others,” Lee said.

Shortly after the shooting, a black Ford truck was found on fire near 129A Street and 72A Avenue, which investigators believe is linked to the shooting.

Police said the black Ford truck was found on fire in the 129A and 72A Avenue area. (Shane MacKichan)

Murder investigators are studying the area for witnesses and camera footage. They ask anyone with camera footage from vehicles in the area between 8pm PT to 10:30pm PT to contact them.

The public is required to contact the police through the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448), email [email protected], or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.