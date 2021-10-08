Why energy prices are rising in EuropeExBulletin

International
Why energy prices are rising in Europe
NPR’s Ari Shapiro speaks with Andrea Rizzi, global affairs correspondent country, for rising energy prices in Europe and the impact it has on its citizens.
ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:
Winter is coming, and for many people, it will be a lot colder because something wild is happening in the energy market. US oil and gas prices are rising. In Europe and Asia, coal and natural gas prices have just reached record levels.
BEGINNING OF THE BEGINNING: The burden of increasing fuel tariffs will fall mostly on the poor.
SHAPIRO: Bill Blain is a strategist at Shard Capital in London.
BLAIN: With so many people striving for income from poverty, they will face the choice of either paying for more for their heat or eating. It is such a simple and brutal choice.
SHAPIRO: This already has an impact on people all over the world, even before freezing temperatures reach. You can see it in Spain, where Andrea Rizzi is the global affairs correspondent for El Pais newspaper. Welcome.
ANDREA RIZZI: Thank you very much for having me. It is a pleasure to be with you.
SHAPIRO: Will you start by explaining why this is happening? I understand it is a combination of supply problems from traditional energy sources and also road collisions leading to new energy sources.
RIZZI: Yes, you are right. Exactly it is exactly a combination of different types of problems, some related to the weather. It was a very long winter that required many countries to deplete their natural gas reserves. This was the case in Europe, but also in Asia. Other factors related to weather conditions is that we have had lower wind energy than expected in recent weeks. So this once again required to use more natural gas than expected. And on the other hand, strong recovery – economic recovery worldwide is increasing demand. So there is a problem on the demand side as well, especially from China, where they are willing to reduce their dependence on coal. So all of these mixed together have driven very high natural gas prices.
SHAPIRO: I know that people in Europe in general and Spain in particular are seeing higher energy bills than they have ever seen in their lives. What impact does this already have now?
RIZZI: Yes, it is true. They are experiencing strong bill increases. And this is particularly sensitive, I think, at the moment after the economic turmoil associated with the pandemic time. So it is a kind of pressure on families that are already affected by another kind of crisis. So this is sensitive. This is why the Spanish government and other governments in Europe are trying to find solutions.
SHAPIRO: Who benefits from the situation? I mean, Vladimir Putin in Russia seems to have a lot of control now over the price and flow of energy in Europe.
RIZZI: Yes, he is. In fact, there has been speculation in Europe about this. Some analysts suspect that Russia may have voluntarily stopped gas. In fact, President Putin spoke about it yesterday. He said that Russia in the near future is considering and is ready to increase exports. And this has had a calming effect. But I would say that Russia is a big winner in the short term of the situation.
SHAPIRO: Scientists agree that the world should switch to renewable energy sources almost immediately to avoid the worst climate catastrophes. Are the challenges we are seeing right now that will make this transition more difficult?
RIZZI: I think that’s a good point. The situation shows that the transition to cleaner energy with incentives and schemes that are set to be achieved that have collateral effects, and these collateral effects disproportionately hit vulnerable families. It is not the same thing – to have a higher bill when you are in a comfortable economic situation. So this underscores that this transition will create new losers just as globalization did.
SHAPIRO: Andrea Rizzi is the global affairs correspondent for El Pais. Thank you very much.
RIZZI: We welcome you.
