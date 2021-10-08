Vaccine passport across Canada: TBD – POLITICO

Clearly missing from that announcement was any updates to the Pan-Canadian Vaccination Certificate, which the Trudeau government announced in August, shortly before the start of the federal election.

A government supporter released on Wednesday simply said that this document, which will be available to travelers in digital formats, will be easily recognized and trusted and that it will make it easy and fast for travelers to provide operators of transport and border officials in other countries with their equipment. proven COVID-19 vaccination history needed to facilitate travel.

As POLITICO previously reported, plans for that nationally and internationally recognized document are taking longer than expected. The European Union has had its vaccine passport across the continent online since the summer.

Since November, the Trudeau government has been trying to marry a diverse network of provincial and territorial vaccine registries by hiring accounting and technology giant Deloitte to build a bridge between those different systems.

The first step, envisaged for mid-autumn according to an internal government presentation, was to get all provinces and territories to a single standard for that vaccination proof through a locally issued QR code that could be scanned and was proved throughout the country, and abroad.

Another step was to create a federal portal to allow Canadians to obtain a vaccine proof stamped by the Government of Canada, which would be internationally recognized not unlike a current passport. Deloitte was hired to figure out how to set up a system in Ottawa that could, at the very least, interact with various provincial databases.

Today, even that first step is a difficult start. Two sources with knowledge of the plans, none of whom were authorized to register and spoke on condition of anonymity, say that while there has been progress, there is still no consistency across the country.

Most, if not all, of the provinces and territories have agreed to adopt an internationally recognized QR code standard, meaning that an application in New Brunswick can scan a Manitobans vaccine proof QR code and proved that the evidence is legitimate.

Part of the problem is, a source said, that the provinces have their own definitions of what constitutes fully vaccinated and do not want to appear on the same page. Nova Scotia, for example, recognizes anyone who has received a full course of any vaccination approved by the World Health Organization, such as Sinovac, as fully vaccinated, while Ontario is not.

If Ottawa had a role to play in mitigating these differences, it does not seem to be playing it.

They basically said, this is how you are going to talk to each other, and now the provinces need to understand, said a source. It’s completely decentralized, and that makes sense given how health care works in this country.

Several provinces have fully signed federal standards: Quebec, British Columbia, Manitoba and Saskatchewan have published cryptographic keys that will allow their QR codes to be read in other jurisdictions using the same standard, and in each other’s provinces. Her expected Ontario vaccine passport will work to a similar standard. This internationally recognized format needs to be integrated with vaccine passport applications in California, New York and elsewhere.

But other provinces have not yet followed suit.

What remains to be seen is how air carriers and VIA Rail will validate the different types of vaccine records for travelers. A source said they expect carriers Air Canada and WestJet to simply develop their own applications. This is exactly why Canada started working on a vaccine test released by the federal government.

Asked about the lack of a national vaccine database on Wednesday, Trudeau told reporters the federal government does not have that information and honestly for privacy reasons they are happy not to have that information.

Trudeau said his government was working to integrate digital vaccination code evidence into [the air carriers] online booking process so that when you print your boarding pass at the airport or in advance there is a clearly marked proof of vaccination, thumb or check mark, so that the gatekeeper does not need to check the documentation, he said, without specifying how those carriers would certify the vaccine register.

A spokesman for Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada told POLITICO that Ottawa continues to work on that national vaccine database. The standardized, pan-Canadian vaccination test is a factual document showing that a traveler was vaccinated against COVID-19, the spokesman wrote in an email. It is expected to have a common appearance and include COVID-19 vaccination history holders, such as number of doses, type (s) of vaccine, and date and place where doses were administered.

That document will be useful for travel within Canada and beyond, they write, and could even be used as a local vaccine passport.

We continue to aim for an autumn timeline, they write.

Not all headaches are in government. The proliferation of these various vaccine passport applications is also facing a bottleneck on the part of the industry. While provinces and territories are launching apps to display and validate those QR codes for both citizens and businesses, they have relied on ubiquitous Apple and Google app stores.

A source said that while Apple has been quick in approving those apps, Google has been much slower. This has hampered the efforts of some provinces to issue their own vaccine passport applications and update existing versions.

Asked about the delays, a Google spokesman told Politico that our team is working hard to expedite reviews to enable COVID-19 vaccine passport applications to be published in the Play Store. The spokesman said there may be additional layers of review, such as verifying that an app has been properly authorized, or linked to an official government entity, to help ensure the security of users and the Google Play ecosystem. “

In recent weeks, however, there have been a flood of fake versions of the Quebecs VaxiPass app in the Google Play Store.

[The] tech giants are unable to move fast, a source said. Deloitte is slow. The small actors are not in the system, nor do they have contacts. So it’s a procurement nightmare.

However, the Government of Canada will launch a central registry: But not for certification of vaccinations.

As part of their plan to require federal employees to be vaccinated, Ottawa aims to create a database to find the vaccination status of those employees. But because Ottawa cannot scan or certify their vaccination test, they will ask those employees to sign certificates that they are, in fact, vaccinated. Those certifications will be tracked through the Government of Canada Vaccine Certification Tracking System.

The system experienced downtime not long after it launched on Wednesday.

Federal employees will need to register with that system in the coming weeks to claim that they are, in fact, vaccinated. Trudeau insisted that we are setting up important processes to ensure that those certifications are actually real, but did not say what those processes would look like.