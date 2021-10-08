PM BC promises access to ‘expertise’ before school caregivers decide on vaccine mandates





British Columbia will provide any necessary information to school boards to help believers decide whether to introduce mandatory COVID-19 vaccines in their districts. Prime Minister John Horgan made the remarks during a news conference Thursday amid concerns about allowing each of the 60 school districts to make their own decision on mandates instead of the government imposing a rule across the province. Believers need to be involved in how they act because they are elected and have authority over their staff, he said. “I’m very familiar with the notion of 60 separate decisions here,” Horgan said. “But it is good to see … the leadership of stakeholders saying that a mandate is the logical next step.”















2:49

The BC Teachers ‘Federation and the Canadian Public Employees’ Union – the two main unions representing workers in the school system – support vaccine mandates in schools. The story goes down the ad “I’m confident the school districts will be nice (too),” Horgan said. “Any trusted administrator can have access to the expertise of (provincial health officer) Dr. (Bonnie) Henry and her team at the public health office. . I would suggest that they educate themselves with a simple phone call to get the details and data they need to make informed decisions. ”















2:13

The province announced earlier this week the formation of a committee to instruct school districts on a vaccine mandate. Vaccines are already required for the BC public service, but not for the education system due to the employment structure. “We are not the employer in this case,” Horgan said. “There is a responsibility for elected representatives who raised their hand and said, ‘I would like to be on the school board’ to inform myself of the best way to protect their employees and children within their district. And “I do not want to be an accuser here, but there is no lack of information.” The story goes down the ad















2:14

Mission is one of the communities in the UN’s eastern Fraser Valley under additional COVID-19 restrictions since 28 September amid a large number of cases and low levels of immunization. Tracy Loffler, chairwoman of the Mission school board, said her district has not yet made any decisions and that the county should not force believers to make medical decisions. “I am in favor of the vaccine. I myself have been vaccinated twice. And I believe that anyone working with unvaccinated children has a moral obligation to be vaccinated, “Loffler said.” But as a trusted individual administrator, I’m not content to make medical decisions on behalf of other people. “ Read more: COVID-19: Is vaccination mandatory for teachers the other front in the battle for safety at school? The story goes down the ad UN Liberals raised concerns about a potential patch on vaccine mandates earlier this week during the question period. And during her weekly media availability, Liberal leader Shirley Bond said the province should be the one to decide on mandates. “There has to be consideration throughout the province of what needs to happen in schools. That’s the responsibility of the province, “Bond said. See the link » <br />

