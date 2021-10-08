The privacy commissioner points out issues with ID scanning at Alberta liquor stores





Through an investigation, the Albertas privacy commissioner found that Alcanna was storing a lot of personal information by scanning customer IDs and was not providing appropriate details in its privacy notices to customers who have questions or concerns about collecting it. their personal data. Alcanna Inc., owner of the Liquor, Ace Liquor, Wine and Beyond and Nova Cannabis brands, launched a pilot project in January 2020. Installed an identification-scanning entry system from PatronScan in several locations throughout Alberta. The aim was to reduce the number of violent robberies in liquor stores. The nine Alcanna liquor stores in Edmonton and Calgary have Patronscan technology installed.















The story goes down the ad In an investigation report released Thursday, the Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner published 16 findings and five recommendations under the Personal Information Protection Act (PIPA) for Alcanna regarding the use of Servall Data Patronscan ID scanning technology Systems in liquor stores. with Alcanna and Servall committed to addressing each of the recommendations, the OIPC news release said. In fact, all five recommendations have already been implemented, an Alcanna spokesman told Global News on Thursday afternoon. “A lot of them were already done almost a year ago,” Taylor Mann, director of corporate investigations for Alcanna, said. He said Servall stopped collecting personal data other than name, age and photo in February 2021. Alcanna also updated its in-store privacy notices from February 2021 and “agreed to recommendations two through five,” Mann said. Read more: Calgary liquor store quartet to install customer ID scanning system The five recommendations in the OIPC report were: Alcanna ceases to collect personal information beyond those information elements specified in the GLCA.

Alcanna modifies the notices posted in its stores to meet the requirements under section 13 (1) of the PIPA.

Alcanna develops and implements policies and procedures for the Project system if it continues to use it, or before implementing it in additional stores.

Alcanna is reviewing its contract with Servall to address the gaps highlighted in this report, including responsibility for personal information collected, used and disclosed as part of the Project, and to clarify the roles of the parties.

Alcanna considers how long it takes to store the personal information it collects in the Project to reasonably meet its legal and business purposes, and to adjust its retention period accordingly. Mann said since the Patronscan addition, Alcanna has seen about a 94 percent reduction in total thefts and a 100 percent reduction in robberies in those countries. The story goes down the ad Read more: AGLC, Edmonton mayor speaks of increased liquor store thefts across Alberta “I think the statistics speak for themselves,” he said. “It’s working amazingly from a preventative point of view, for sure … The staff feels a lot safer going to work.” “I think we have a lot of good for us,” Mann said, adding that Alcanna is grateful for the OIPC recommendations. He said Alcanna had provided assistance to the OIPC investigator from the beginning and reviewed the 46-page report when it was available.















Gender, partially stored postal code E investigation found that the Games, Drinks and Cannabis Act (GLCA) authorizes Alcanna to collect and use “name, age and photograph” in order to decide whether to grant access to an individual. The story goes down the ad The GLCA also authorizes the disclosure of this information to other licensees and requires that the information be disclosed to a police officer upon request. So Alcanna collecting customers’ name and age “is reasonable”, the OIPC revealed. This information can be used to identify someone involved in a criminal activity and does not require consent, the report explains. Read more: Alberta privacy commissioner investigating Alcanna’s use of ID scanning in liquor stores However, the OIPC found that Alcanna, through the Patronscan system, “examines all information encoded in the driver’s license barcode, and retains gender and partial postal code in addition to name and age, which is contrary to PIPA’s provisions on collection and limited use of personal information. “ “Overall, this investigation highlights two important issues,” said Jill Clayton, Information and Privacy Commissioner. The story goes down the ad “The first is that it is clear that the legislature intended the 2009 amendments to the GLCA to authorize licensed premises to collect some limited personal information for specific purposes related to the investigation and eventual reduction of crime. “However, the current language of GLCA presents a number of practical challenges, especially when it comes to using ID scanning technologies. Read more: ID scanning pilot project launched to fight Edmonton liquor theft epidemic begins “I intend to continue with the government and other actors at this point to articulate these challenges and discuss possible solutions,” she said.















Inappropriate privacy notice E OIPC investigation also found the privacy notice in Alcanna stores “was inaccurate and did not provide appropriate contact information in case individuals have questions regarding the collection of their personal information as required by PIPA. The story goes down the ad “The privacy statement did not accurately identify the personal information collected or the purposes for that collection.” The technology is not ‘approved’ by the OIPC Clayton also stressed that “accepting a privacy impact assessment is not a ‘seal of approval’ for marketing purposes, especially when a technology is applied in a new and different way in a different context.” When Alcanna announced it would use Patronscan technology in January 2020, company representatives said it was “approved” by the OIPC, Thursday’s press release said. “The OIPC, however, was not aware of the pilot project until it was announced. “The OIPC learned that Servall relied on a 2009 Privacy Impact Assessment (PIA) of its technology as evidence that the technology was PIPA compliant, as well as previous technology investigations implemented in nightclubs.” Read more: Edmonton Police proposes mandatory identification scanners at bars Years ago, however, the OIPC had told Servall: “The OIPC cannot approve or approve Servall ‘s product as’ privacy compliant’.” “This investigation serves as a reminder to all businesses that the way technology is implemented and what features are included, along with some other important considerations such as context, can have substantial implications for compliance, “Clayton said. The story goes down the ad “The findings from a review from my office are as valuable as the representations and information made available to us.”















