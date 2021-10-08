Former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott has raised fears that Beijing could erupt catastrophically very quickly amid rising tensions over Taiwan’s future and argued that the US and Australia could not stand idly by.

Delivering a keynote address at a regional forum in Taipei on Friday, Abbott dismissed claims that Australian officials were dropping war drums while urging Beijing to reduce aggression.

At a subsequent press conference, Abbott said he would return to Australia with a message to the government about the importance of doing everything we can to support Taiwan as it was under major challenge from its giant neighbor.

Abbott also described Taiwan as a wonderful country before being corrected for saying it was a great country. The wording is sensitive because Australia like most nations has no formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan. He said: it’s very easy to fall into these little traps, right?

Abbott is visiting Taiwan as a private citizen, but the former Conservative prime minister was given an audience with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen on Thursday.

Abbott used a speech at the Yushan Forum on Friday to accuse China of showing a growing war against Taiwan, including a recent increase in military aircraft incursions into Taiwan’s air defense zone.

Feeling its relative power may have peaked, with the population aging, the economy slowing and its finances cracking, it is quite possible that Beijing will explode catastrophically very soon, said Abbott, who was prime minister from 2013 to 2015.

Our challenge is to try to ensure that the unthinkable remains impossible; and that the possible does not become possible.

Abbott said he did not believe the US could stand by and watch Taiwan being swallowed up by China. “I do not think Australia should be indifferent to the fate of a democracy similar to almost 25 million people,” he added.

Abbott – the prime minister who signed Australia’s free trade agreement with China in 2014 said many things have changed since then.

Australian Home Office Secretary Michael Pezzullo drew criticism in April when he said the free nations again heard the drums of war and were preparing for the curse of war.

In Friday’s speech, Abbott said: So if war drums can be heard in our region, as one of our officials has pointed out, it is not Australia that beats them. The only drums we beat are for justice and freedom for all people, in China and Taiwan, to make their own decisions about their lives and their future.

Abbott said China had taken a wrong turn. His actions were responsible, he said, for the renewed Quad group of the US, Japan, India and Australia. The more aggressive he becomes, the more opponents he will find.

Abbott said he had been reluctant to attend the same conference two years ago so as not to provoke China, but he cited a number of developments since then, including cracking down on opposition in Hong Kong and arming trade against Australia.

In a notable reference to Chinese President Xi Jinping, Abbott said Beijing had annulled popular personalities in favor of a cult of the red emperor.

Abbott called on governments including Australia to welcome Taiwan into the trade agreement now known as the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership Agreement (CPTPP).

Abbott, who was appointed last year as an adviser to the UK Trade Board, suggested that China’s own bid to join the CPTPP should be blocked as it was embroiled in a trade war with Australia, and in versatile predatory trade.

The former prime minister said China could hardly succeed as it mistreated its people and threatened its neighbors. He ended his speech by asking the audience to stay free.

At the subsequent press conference, Abbott admitted that he had recently visited India as an Australian government trade envoy, but said he was here as an Abbott citizen.

He argued that Australia should intensify naval patrols in the South China Sea, East China Sea and Taiwan Strait: The best way to ensure that conflict none of us will and would be a catastrophe for all [is avoided] is to let Beijing know that Taiwan has friends.

Abbott also told reporters that it was up to China to change with Australia after Beijing had committed a grave offense in our completely innocent call for an impartial investigation into the Wuhan virus.

We have no internal dispute with China, but there are many things where China is treating us extremely unfairly with great aggression, and it really’s up to the Chinese to stop it, Abbott said.

An Abbott spokesman said his trip was privately funded and the Australian government was not given a preliminary copy of his speech. No advice was given or sought regarding the speech or trip, Abbotts spokesman said.

A spokeswoman for Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne reiterated that Abbott traveled in a private capacity.

Payne said earlier that the government was committed to its China policy, but that did not stop Australia from strengthening ties with Taiwan, which she described as a key democracy and a critical partner.

We are concerned about tensions in the Taiwan Strait that are sharpening in recent months, Payne told ABC on Thursday. It is clear that the conflict is not in anyone’s interest here and we are concerned about the increase in air incursions from China into Taiwan’s air defense zone last week.

