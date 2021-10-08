Hong Kong gave priority to opening up to China over the rest of the world. Covid is now stuck in oblivion





But one city, arguably Asia’s largest financial center, is missing from the list: Hong Kong.

Hong Kong closed its borders to nonresidents in early 2020 at the start of the pandemic. The semi-autonomous Chinese territory was recently reopened to foreign visitors, although it still has some of the strictest quarantine rules in the world.

The long closure has affected businesses and disappointed residents. However, the government has remained firm – constantly emphasizing that its priority is to reopen its border with mainland China, not with the rest of the world.

“We have made it very clear that our focus will be on opening the border with the mainland. The people of Hong Kong need to go to the mainland,” city leader Carrie Lam told a news conference on Tuesday. “Of course, international travel is important, international business is important to us – but by comparison, the continent is more important.”

Lam’s comments illustrate how closely the Hong Kong government has linked its Covid strategy to China – not surprisingly for Chinese territory, but a further sign of Hong Kong’s deteriorating reputation as an international hub. China has maintained a strict zero-Covid approach, although many other countries pass on life with the coronavirus. Hong Kong’s decision to follow suit means that the diverse metropolis, once known for attracting international business and globotroting expatriates, is instead retreating further into isolation. There are several reasons why Hong Kong made this decision, said Nicholas Thomas, an associate professor in the Department of Asian and International Studies at Hong Kong City University. Although about 63% of the population has been fully vaccinated, many received the Chinese Sinovac vaccine, which has had its efficacy against the highly infectious Delta variant asked with The government has also struggled to increase vaccination in older people, which means “a large part of our population will be exposed to Delta-related problems the moment we open up internationally,” Thomas said. There is also the economic argument. At a news conference Tuesday, Lam argued that many Hong Kong-based companies do business on the mainland, which made reopening the border critical to the economy. “Certainly, opening up to China will bring much more economic value,” said Bernard Chan, an adviser to the government’s executive advisory council. Before the pandemic, about 300,000 people were crossing the border every day – now it is “a small figure”, which means much less business for the retail and hospitality sectors. But there are also political considerations. In the two politically turbulent years following the 2019 Hong Kong protests, China has increasingly expanded its reach into the city – and in return, the Lami administration has stepped up its rhetoric by emphasizing integration with the territory. The city government does not want to “be seen as pursuing a policy of opposition like the rest of China,” Thomas said. “China will essentially pursue a zero-tolerance strategy for the foreseeable future, which means that Hong Kong can either come out in opposition (and open up internationally) or align with China.” But this approach has sown growing dissatisfaction among the public, especially the foreign nationals they make up almost 10% of the city’s 7.5 million inhabitants. missing grandparents, births, deaths, birthdays, anniversaries, etc., “a senior Hong Kong banker told “For many people, this has been going on for two yearsmissing grandparents, births, deaths, birthdays, anniversaries, etc., “a senior Hong Kong banker told Reuters. The American Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong told CNN in September that “an unprecedented number” of immigrants have either left or are planning to leave. Head hunters are trying to attract new talent to Hong Kong, with people looking for places with calmer rules. In the face of strong criticism, the government has consistently defended its course of action. On Tuesday, Lam noted economic expansion in the first quarter to argue that the city had not suffered badly from strong constraints. And, Chan claimed, most Hong Kong residents are happy with things as they are. “It’s just numbers,” he said. People who want to travel internationally – immigrants, people with families abroad – “unfortunately, this is a minority. Their priorities are different from those based in the country.” The general public is “so used to zero cases, they are happy,” he added. “They are willing to give up leisure travel for public health.” bet on China will be paid. On Sunday, a member of the Executive Council But pandemic fatigue has been around for a long time and it is not known when the governmentbet on Chinawill be paid. On Sunday, a member of the Executive Council said local media the city may not be able to open its border with China until February. Chan dismissed that assessment, but did not give much hope for an earlier opening either. “Target is a moving target,” he said. “There are no plans for a specific date or anything at all.” Last month, the border cracked open somewhat – but only one way, allowing some Chinese residents to enter Hong Kong without quarantine, not the other way around. The city is now effectively blocked, relying on a corner of its own policies with no easy way out. If Hong Kong reopens for international travel, there will certainly be an increase in infections – and it will miss any chance of reopening with China. But if it continues on its current path, it is not known when China will feel confident enough to reopen the border, or what criteria Hong Kong must meet – leaving the city at the behest of the central government, simply waiting for it to be allowed to enter And it means to cling to the zero-Covid strategy, “which is looking increasingly unstable in a world where Covid has become essentially endemic,” Thomas said. “Hong Kong does not have any real power to decide,” he added. “None of the options are ideal.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/10/08/china/hong-kong-china-covid-border-mic-intl-hnk/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos