International
Hong Kong gave priority to opening up to China over the rest of the world. Covid is now stuck in oblivion
But one city, arguably Asia’s largest financial center, is missing from the list: Hong Kong.
“We have made it very clear that our focus will be on opening the border with the mainland. The people of Hong Kong need to go to the mainland,” city leader Carrie Lam told a news conference on Tuesday. “Of course, international travel is important, international business is important to us – but by comparison, the continent is more important.”
Lam’s comments illustrate how closely the Hong Kong government has linked its Covid strategy to China – not surprisingly for Chinese territory, but a further sign of Hong Kong’s deteriorating reputation as an international hub.
The government has also struggled to increase vaccination in older people, which means “a large part of our population will be exposed to Delta-related problems the moment we open up internationally,” Thomas said.
There is also the economic argument. At a news conference Tuesday, Lam argued that many Hong Kong-based companies do business on the mainland, which made reopening the border critical to the economy.
“Certainly, opening up to China will bring much more economic value,” said Bernard Chan, an adviser to the government’s executive advisory council. Before the pandemic, about 300,000 people were crossing the border every day – now it is “a small figure”, which means much less business for the retail and hospitality sectors.
But there are also political considerations. In the two politically turbulent years following the 2019 Hong Kong protests, China has increasingly expanded its reach into the city – and in return, the Lami administration has stepped up its rhetoric by emphasizing integration with the territory.
The city government does not want to “be seen as pursuing a policy of opposition like the rest of China,” Thomas said. “China will essentially pursue a zero-tolerance strategy for the foreseeable future, which means that Hong Kong can either come out in opposition (and open up internationally) or align with China.”
In the face of strong criticism, the government has consistently defended its course of action. On Tuesday, Lam noted economic expansion in the first quarter to argue that the city had not suffered badly from strong constraints.
And, Chan claimed, most Hong Kong residents are happy with things as they are.
“It’s just numbers,” he said. People who want to travel internationally – immigrants, people with families abroad – “unfortunately, this is a minority. Their priorities are different from those based in the country.”
The general public is “so used to zero cases, they are happy,” he added. “They are willing to give up leisure travel for public health.”
The city is now effectively blocked, relying on a corner of its own policies with no easy way out. If Hong Kong reopens for international travel, there will certainly be an increase in infections – and it will miss any chance of reopening with China.
But if it continues on its current path, it is not known when China will feel confident enough to reopen the border, or what criteria Hong Kong must meet – leaving the city at the behest of the central government, simply waiting for it to be allowed to enter And it means to cling to the zero-Covid strategy, “which is looking increasingly unstable in a world where Covid has become essentially endemic,” Thomas said.
“Hong Kong does not have any real power to decide,” he added. “None of the options are ideal.”
Sources
2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/10/08/china/hong-kong-china-covid-border-mic-intl-hnk/index.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]