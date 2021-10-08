The International Gallery Alliance wants to unite the art world

In an industry that is changing rapidly like the world of contemporary art, with so many small players, the lack of a global collective voice has long been felt. Now a group of pioneering merchants have created the International Gallery Alliance (IGA), with embryonic plans for everything from summits to an online sales platform. It wants to attract 300 novice members so that they can withstand any storm in force.

“We have come together at such an important time to set foot in an increasingly digital world,” says Vanessa Carlos, founder of Carlos / Ishikawa Gallery in London and one of the 21-member organizing committee. Its members include Guatemala, South Africa, India and Hong Kong. There are 163 members so far, with 19 on the IGA voting committee to elect its members.

Lianne Kiang by Edouard Malingue Gallery



Formal and informal links between galleries already exist – particularly the London Art Merchants Association and the American Art Merchants Association – but as their names suggest, these operate in the region and are predominantly western. Now that technology has approached us all, a wider community of like-minded professionals has become possible. Plus, as many IGA members note, Covid-19 gave the industry a chance to stop and re-evaluate its structures.

“In the last two years there have been many other initiatives to enable galleries to be exhibited at great expense,” says Lorraine Kiang, co-founder of the Edouard Malingue Gallery in Hong Kong. “So I gladly said yes [the IGA] to discuss how the art business can evolve over time. “

London gallery owner Sadie Coles, whose galvanizing group WhatsApp during the pandemic set in motion current collaborations, including IGA, says Covid “forced the issue because at first none of us had anything to do, so we all talked to each other. -the other “. She notes other collaborations that grew seriously through the pandemic, including Italy, the South, the LA Gallery Platform and the Climate Gallery Coalition, which now has more than 550 members.

‘a sky a sea the distant mountains. horses. spring. ‘by Ugo Rondinone at Sadie Coles Headquarters © Courtesy of the artist and Sadie Coles Headquarters



Central to IGA’s agenda is its first regular summit, held over Zoom to accommodate the geographical spread of its members. Topics for discussion are still being debated, but environmental issues are at the forefront, while other hotspots include the balance between real and virtual life displays, decentralized sales platforms, and the relationship between galleries, art fairs, and auction houses.

“There are issues much bigger than, say, the future of fairs,” says Coles, “it ‘s more about the ecosystem as a whole and potentially quite philosophical. I’m personally very eager to use IGA to lobby. in the name of art education, for example. “She also notes that the geographical and economic differences between the galleries already on board show how complex and nuanced some themes are. “We have to accept that at the moment, in some ways, it is a luxury to be carbon neutral,” she says.

Pamela Echeverría of the Labor Gallery, Mexico City



Pamela Echeverría, founder of the Labor City gallery in Mexico City, says her motivations for joining the organizing committee include more prosaic results. “It is about reaching agreements with transport partners, as well as the debate on the future of NFTs [non-fungible tokens]”Prateek Raja, co-founder of the Calcutta Experimenter gallery, says IGA is” a precursor to something we can get in the future. The industry is like the publishing industry coming together before Amazon came along. “

This Amazon can take the form of something that swallows up all the gallery data. Raja wants the ability to “own the platform itself, to be in control of our data, our customers, our behavior”. While other organizations – including art fairs, auction houses and some of the county’s top galleries – have lent their platforms to galleries during the pandemic, there have been concerns about how to protect owner information.

For IGA, the focus is on collaboration. Membership is inviting, based on the decisions of the voting committee, which – like the organizing committee – will rotate every two years. In theory, members will make every decision together. Blum describes it as “a completely headless democratization, a union”, Raja as “a utopian idea”.

Members acknowledge that this can be a challenge. “Of course there will be people-related problems. Every square in a Zoom meeting represents an ego with its own anxieties,” says Echeverría. But she and others support the flat structure. Raja says: the art world has created hierarchies.But basically, we all have similar ideals and [the IGA] it is about friendship, friendship and equality ”.

Tim Blum and Blum & Poe



While most of the galleries on the organizing committee are well established, their purpose is to recruit newer outfits and promote diversity. “Personally speaking, I am happy to contribute to something that was not available to me while I was coming,” says Tim Blum, who co-founded Blum & Poe in Santa Monica in 1994 and now also operates in New York and Tokyo. Raja talks about developing a forum in which “everyone can talk openly, be fearless and feel safe”. The organizers have set the IGA membership fee at 6 650 per year, increasing its accessibility.

Plans for the online sales platform are at an early stage – Vanessa Carlos says her time is “to come” – but members believe this is an important outcome of the alliance. “We can all feel tired of OVR [online viewing rooms] since the pandemic, but there is no way our world can not go in that direction, “says Carlos.” So instead of resisting them, we should let it work along with everything we do. “

No one fully knows the shape of things to come — organizers just started raising memberships last month — but the sense of shaking the status quo in a post-pandemic world comes in handy. “We all want a more rewarding dialogue. We just have to get organized so that we can be stronger together, “says Coles. new. “