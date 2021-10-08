Poland wants to stay in the EU despite the court ruling

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has said Poland wanted to stay in the European Union, a day after a landmark court ruling that experts said could lead to Polex instead.

The ruling by Poland’s Constitutional Court challenged the primacy of EU law over Polish law, declaring several articles in EU treaties “incompatible” with the country’s constitution.

He also warned EU institutions not to “act beyond the scope of their powers” by interfering in Poland’s judicial reforms – a major brawl with Brussels.

“The entry of Poland and Central European countries into the European Union is one of the highlights of recent decades. For both us and the EU itself,” Morawiecki said of the bloc’s eastward expansion in 2004.

“Poland’s place is and will be in the European family of nations,” he said in a Facebook post after former EU chief and now opposition leader Donald Tusk convened a rally in Warsaw on Sunday “to defend a European Poland “.

In response, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen vowed to resolutely defend the primacy of EU law.

Calling the European Union “a community of values ​​and laws”, Ms von der Leyen said the EU “will uphold the fundamental principles of our Union legal order. Our 450 million Europeans rely on this,” a statement said.

EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders warned that the EU would use “all available means” to ensure the primacy of EU law.

Prior to the decision, the EU had warned that the case could have “consequences” for Poland’s funds for a pandemic recovery in the EU, which have not yet received approval from Brussels.

French European Minister Clement Beaune called the decision an “attack on the EU”.

“Summer is very serious … there is a risk of a de facto” exit “of Poland from the EU,” he told BFM-TV.

Luxembourg Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn said the Polish government was playing with fire.

“Development in Poland is very, very disturbing … We must state clearly that this government in Poland is playing with fire,” Asselborn said when he arrived for an EU summit in Luxembourg.

“The priority of European law is essential for the integration of Europe and living together in Europe. If this principle is broken, Europe as we know it, as built by the Treaties of Rome, will cease to exist.”

Polish freedom icon Lech Walesa called for new elections in the country to “save Poland’s honor”.

Poland and other countries in Central and Eastern Europe joined the European Union in 2004 – 15 years after Mr Walesa’s union activism helped overthrow the communist regime.

In his Facebook post, Morawiecki sought to minimize the implications of the ruling by saying that the principle of the supremacy of constitutional law over other sources of law had already been declared by courts in other member states.

“We have the same rights as other countries. We want these rights to be respected. We are not an uninvited guest in the European Union. And that is why we refuse to be treated as a second-class country, said Morawiecki wrote.

But experts said the decision, which has yet to be officially announced to have legal force, could be the first step towards Poland’s exit from the EU.

“The decision is absolutely contrary to European Union law and should simply be ignored in ordinary court trials,” said Piotr Bogdanowicz of the University of Warsaw.

“Our EU membership is really in jeopardy,” Bogdanowicz told TOKFM radio.

Adam Bodnar, Poland’s former ombudsman for human rights, told TOKFM that the decision constituted Polex “in all but the name”.