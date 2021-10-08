Poland sparks outrage across the EU by declaring that its laws go beyond that





“Summer is very serious, it is not a technical or judicial issue, it is extremely political,” Beaune said in an interview with CNN BFM TV on Friday.

Poland’s Constitutional Court ruled on Thursday that some parts of the EU treaties are incompatible with the Polish constitution, challenging a pillar of European integration and sharply escalating a dispute between Brussels and Warsaw.

“When you join a club, you sign a contract, which is called the treaty, which for that issue was approved by a referendum in Poland, it is the Polish people who voted for it,” Beaune said. He added that he hoped Poland would not leave the EU, but insisted: “When you are at the club, you respect the rules.”

Luxembourg Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn warned that the Polish government was “playing with fire”.

“Development in Poland is very, very disturbing … We must state clearly that this government in Poland is playing with fire,” Asselborn said when he arrived for an EU summit in Luxembourg. “The priority of European law is essential for the integration of Europe and living together in Europe. If this principle is broken, Europe as we know it, as built by the Treaties of Rome, will cease to exist.” The European Commission said the decision raised serious concerns about the primacy of EU law, putting it on a full-blown course of conflict with Poland’s nationalist rulers after years of legal and political squabbles. “The Commission will not hesitate to use its powers under the Treaties to protect the uniform application and integrity of Union law,” he added. Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki welcomed the decision, saying his country wants to create a fairer EU. “[Thursday’s] the trial of the Constitutional Tribunal confirmed what literally results from the content of the Constitution of the Republic of Poland. Namely, that constitutional law is superior to other sources of law, “Morawiecki said in a statement posted on his official Facebook page. “We have the same rights as other countries. We want these rights to be respected. We are not an uninvited guest in the European Union. That is why we do not agree to be treated as a second-class country. Morawiecki added. “This is the kind of Union we want and this is the kind of Union we will create,” Morawiecki said in a post published in the early hours of Friday. He also said that Poland wants to stay in the “European family of nations”. The government of the Polish Law and Justice Party (PiS) is embroiled in a battle of values ​​with Brussels, focusing on disputes over judicial independence, media freedoms, LGBT rights and other issues. Brussels accuses the PiS government of undermining judicial independence during sweeping reforms. The party says the changes are intended to make the courts more efficient and remove them from the last traces of communist-era influence. Critics say that by challenging the supremacy of EU law, the PiS government not only jeopardizes Poland’s long-term future on the bloc, but also the stability of the EU itself. The Constitutional Court of Poland took up the case after the Prime Minister asked him if the EU institutions could stop Poland from reorganizing its judiciary. In its ruling, the Constitutional Court said it has the right not only to review the constitutionality of EU law, but also the rulings of the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU). PiS party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski also welcomed the trial. “In Poland the highest legal act is the constitution and all European regulations in force in Poland … must be in accordance with the constitution. “This also applies to the judiciary and the European Union has nothing to say here,” he told reporters. European People’s Party President and former Polish Prime Minister Donald urged his compatriots to take to the streets in Warsaw to protest the decision. “I call on all those who want to defend European Poland to come to Warsaw Royal Castle Square on Sunday at 18:00. Only together can they be stopped,” Tusk wrote. The tribunal began hearing the case in July, but had postponed it four times before Thursday’s hearing. Some critics say the delays may be aimed at pressuring Brussels to accept the Warsaw National Recovery Plan, an aid program aimed at helping EU economies get rid of the impact of the pandemic, but whose funding is linked with compliance with the rule of law and democracy in EU standards. The European Commission has already approved most of the national plans, but has stopped approving them for Poland and Hungary due to concerns about those standards. Earlier this month, EU officials said the European Commission could approve Poland and Hungary’s national recovery plans in November, but would impose conditions on the rule of law.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/10/08/world/poland-court-eu-treaties-ruling-intl/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos