Liberals won seats in the federal election but lost support in some parts of the country

Despite the small change in the number of seats, there were still big changes in the largest elections in the West, where Conservative MPs saw their victory margins halved. Photo by Mark Blinch / Reuters

Content of the article OTTAWA While the 2021 election did not change the number of seats in Parliament much, the numbers show that many things have changed beneath the surface as the Conservatives faced a major setback in the west and the liberal Toronto castle became a little weaker.

Content of the article A judicial recount this week gave the Liberals one more seat in Quebec at Chteauguay-Lacolle, where the party won by just 12 votes, bringing the total to 160 seats, including Kevin Vuong in Spadina Fort York who ran under the party flag , but has already been removed from the vote group. This gives the Liberals three more seats they had at the end of the 2019 election. The Conservatives are in 119 countries, two less than in 2019. The NDP chose one to reach 25 and the Bloc Qubcois stayed exactly the same in 32 countries. But there were still big changes in the election and the biggest was in the West, where Conservative MPs saw their victory margins halved. Conservative Portage-Lisgar MP Candice Bergen, for example, lost 27 percentage points from the threshold of her 2019 victory.

Content of the article Bergen still easily won re-election, by a margin of more than 30 points, but she was not alone among Conservative MPs in losing support. In total, 16 Conservative MPs in the western provinces lost more than 20 percent of the vote by their margin of victory. Much of that loss seems to have gone to the People’s Party of Canada, which finished second in six trips this time after finishing second in just one trip in 2019. But overall, conservative voters seemed less enthusiastic in the western provinces. In Alberta on average, the party finished 13 percent lower this election than when Andrew Scheer was leading the party. Federal Liberals gain one more seat after the Knights recount in Quebec Full coverage of the 2021 Elections of the Post

Content of the article Lakeland MP Shannon Stubbs voiced those concerns at a Conservative group meeting Wednesday. The Stubbs, who had one of the highest victory margins in 2019, lost 19 percent of that margin in this campaign. I believe there should be an account of how we will keep conservative voters maintaining trust in conservative voters and supporters, she said. Stubbs victory is still one of the biggest in the country, but she said she was concerned that the part of the vote she lost reflected the Conservatives who were not happy with what the party had to offer. I certainly hear from my members and from my constituents that they want to know exactly which path will be set forward to continue to advocate for conservative principles and values.

Content of the article The Conservatives were not alone when they saw weak support. Keeping the Liberals in the Greater Toronto Area has been key to their support over the last three elections and now stands at nearly one-third of party MPs from the region. The Liberals took seats in the GTA this campaign, but many of their MPs faced tougher races. In Pickering Uxbridge, where the party won by a profit margin of 21 percent in 2019, MP Jennifer OConnell won by a margin of 10 percent this time. But the results for the Liberals were uneven. Some lawmakers like OConnell had tougher fights, but some are returning to the House of Commons with even bigger victories than they did in 2019. On average, the party lost 0.1 percent of its support in attacks in and around Toronto, while conservative votes increased 0.6 percent.

Content of the article The Conservatives won in Quebec, where the party got 2.3 percent more in the campaign than in 2019, but the Liberals increased their support in Alberta by 1.5 percent. The Tories were closer to victory in some respects this time than they were in 2019. They finished second in 123 rides in this campaign, out of 112 riders where they won the silver medal in 2019. The Liberals share in those second places dropped to 93 races from 117 in 2019. Shakir Chambers, a conservative strategist and director at the Earnscliffe Strategy group, said he sees improvement and party leader Erin OToole can make it possible for the party to move in the right direction. The share of votes increased, we should do to turn it into current seats, but the share of votes increased, he said. Of course, the counting of seats was not what we wanted it to be, but you can not deny that progress has been made in the two richest voting provinces in Canada.

Content of the article Kate Harrison, vice president of Summa Strategies, said she is not so worried about abandonment in the west because MPs still hold their seats peacefully. “I’m much more encouraged by the narrowing of borders in the suburbs than I’m discouraged or disturbed by an Alberta MP who wins by just 30,000 votes, she said. She said expanding party appeals in Ontario and Quebec and creating large borders in Western Canada is unlikely to be possible. If it could be done, the Liberals would do it the other way around. They would win by a large margin in the suburbs, and still make some interpretations of additional profits in the West. Email: [email protected] | Tweet: ryantumilty

