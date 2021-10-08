EU may lift UK sausage ban in a bid to sweeten Northern Ireland deal | Brexit

The EU will seek to sweeten its package of proposals on post-Brexit arrangements for Northern Ireland by lifting a ban on sausages made in Britain.

EU Commissioner for Brexit Maro Efovi will present four documents Wednesday on how the Northern Ireland protocol could be improved.

The substantial package will cover a range of issues, including the availability of approved medicines in the rest of the UK, inspections on meat, milk and plant products, and customs facilitation.

Included will be a proposed national identity exemption for sausages imported from Britain from the EU ban on meat prepared from a third country, sources said.

The institutions of Northern Ireland will also be given a stronger voice in Brussels, in order to deal with the democratic deficit caused by the region’s stay within the single market, but without talking about legislation.

The issue of sausages and other prepared meats has become a talismanic issue for Boris Johnson, who has said he would do whatever it takes to ensure people in Northern Ireland maintain access.

Ministers has been used by ministers to highlight the imbalance in protocol, which the British government says is distorting trade and undermining the sense of identity of trade union communities.

During a joint press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in July, Johnson told reporters: Imagine if bratwurst could not be relocated from Dortmund to Dusseldorf because of the jurisdiction of an international court that you think was absolutely extraordinary.

Prime Minister and his Brexit minister Lord Frost have repeatedly threatened to push for Article 16 suspending parts of the protocol if there is no in-depth renegotiation.

Joe Bidens’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, gave the prime minister a boost in his call for a full renegotiation on Thursday evening. While telling the BBC that the US president was concerned about a risk to stability posed by a possible failure of the British government and Brussels to find a compromise in the coming weeks, he failed to support the EU position that the protocol should not be subject to a major renegotiation.

The Northern Ireland Protocol was agreed between the EU and the UK and our view is that the two sides need to work together in a constructive way to find an agreement and a way forward, he told the BBC.

Without something like the Northern Ireland protocol and with the possibility of returning a strong border between NI and the Republic of Ireland, we will have a serious risk to the stability and sanctity of the Good Friday deal, and that is a significant concern. in the US.

The EU has said it will not renegotiate the basics of the protocol, which actually keeps Northern Ireland in the single block market and pulls a customs border down the Irish Sea in order to avoid a strong border on the island of Ireland.

More controversially, the UK has sought to remove the European Court of Justice from its role in enforcing EU law in Northern Ireland and to have a dual recognition system that would allow goods with different Brussels standards and the UK to circulate freely side by side. Goods that do not comply with EU rules will be clearly labeled as NI only.

While the EU will not be able to swallow those proposals, in Whitehall the efovis proposals are expected to be substantial and not easily rejected.

Speaking this week, Efov told an audience in Dublin that he hoped political rhetoric about the issue could be hidden. I believe the package of practical solutions we are putting on the table would be attractive.

Frost has suggested that there is a brief window of opportunity to reach an agreement once EU proposals are submitted. We need a short and intense negotiation, and when I say short, I mean weeks, three weeks, he said.

Both sides want to find an agreement by the end of the year. Sources suggested that even if the Article 16 notice is given in November, talks could continue to see if an alternative is achievable.

Diplomatic sources said a risk to the progress of the talks was the bad relationship between the two sides on a range of other issues, which diplomatic sources said were at risk of bloodshed in the Northern Ireland talks.

On Friday, French EU Affairs Minister Clment Beaune scoffed at a Daily Mail headline suggesting French fishermen would block UK ports before Christmas due to a lack of permits issued to EU vessels. in coastal waters on and around the south coast of England. Sweater. But he also republished France’s threat to retaliate through the terms of the trade and cooperation agreement, and bilaterally, for the UK’s stance on fisheries access.

Beaune said: Reducing supplies [of electricity to Jersey] it is possible, but power outages for every Jersey resident this winter are something that will not happen and something I do not want.

They made a Brexit mess. Choices is their choice and their failure, not ours. It was a bad choice, we see it today. It will not create problems for our fishermen you will solve the problems of lack of Christmas turkey.