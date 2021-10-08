AINsight: Energy drinks and flight

Energy drinks have become popular in many parts of society in a wide range of age groups, and of course among pilots. This popularity raises the need to discuss pilot responsibility for what they put on their body.

Energy drinks can now be bought almost anywhere, from grocery stores to convenience stores, to vending machines at airports and FBOs They are unregulated and contain many ingredients that I have never heard of. But instead of praising or disapproving of their consumption, instead, my focus is on reminding pilots that there may be risks to doing so. A pilot should be responsible for everything consumed, like ethics e MORE 61.53 require a pilot to understand whether he / she is fit to fly at any given time, and to self-ground if there are any concerns about his / her personal ability to fly.

To boost energy, given that there are no proverbial magic bullets to do so, energy drinks often contain large amounts of sugar and caffeine. There is often a lot more caffeine in an energy drink than there would be in a simple cup of coffee.

The other components of energy drinks are too numerous to list, but a simple search for ingredients can raise alarming concerns. And, yes, people have died consuming energy drinks that remain popular and in the market. In 2019, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) investigated more than 30 deaths that likely occurred as a result of energy drink consumption.

Also in 2019, an article in the Journal of the American Heart Association stated that energy drinks have been linked to an increase in visits and deaths in emergencies. Numerous cardiac risks for energy drink consumption were discussed in the reviewed journal article.

The stimulant properties of these drinks can increase blood pressure and therefore increase the risks of heart attack and stroke. For those pilots who are already at risk for irregular heartbeats (such as atrial fibrillation), energy drinks may trigger an event that could cause disability in that pilot.ECG) that can precipitate an irregular heartbeat, along with other serious complications. They can also trigger anxiety and nervousness. At least one ingredient, when taken in large quantities, is known to precipitate seizures.

As a former corporate and airline international pilot, I too understand the effort to stay awake and alert during a long day at work. Paradoxically, then the need arises to sleep later, as the pilot may have minimal rest after a long period of work.

One of the other problems that consuming energy drinks can create is that of insomnia. You can stay awake when you are on duty, but then you can not sleep afterwards. The pilot remained awake for a long period of time both due to stress hormones that are naturally secreted by the endocrine system and as a result of energy drinks or simple consumption of caffeine in coffee

The disappointment is that, when you arrive at a hotel, often dead tired, the pilot cannot sleep. The natural stress hormones and stimulants consumed during the flight conspire against the pilots’ ability to sleep.

There are also ongoing questions as to whether energy-driven alertness actually improves cognitive performance.

What should a pilot do to combat the insomnia that resulted from consuming stimulants during the work period? E LESS frowns on pilots taking sleep-inducing substances during short rest periods (prescription or over-the-counter), but this is a topic for a separate discussion in the future. There are very specific protocols for which sleep-inducing agents are acceptable for pilots, and what certain waiting periods must be passed before the flight.

What is it LESSattitude towards energy drinks? LESS there are not many of them, given that these drinks are unregulated. The LESS it is very clear, as it is MOREs, for which abusive substances a pilot can not consume. However, it is impossible to make specific decisions about most of the still unregulated beverages that are still legal and other additives that are readily available in the open market.

Can I matrix or LESS guarantee that a pilot will not test positive for any substance prohibited in a leaky test after consuming an unregulated product such as an energy drink? This is impossible to do. There is not enough research that is specific to possible reciprocal reactions leaky testing for all ingredients of these types of products.

Can a stimulant contained in an energy drink cause a leaky-positive test? There have been online posts they may have, but I personally have not seen any cases of mine matrix practicing a positive amphetamine test, for example, as a result of consuming energy drinks.

But who wants to risk their career being the index case to prove that a ingested legal substance caused a false positive in a leaky This must be combated through legal and complex and extensive channels LESS medical process.

This theoretical risk brings another point that is really prevalent in this discussion. There were leaky-positive tests for THC (substance that changes the mood in marijuana) by consuming i CBD products.

or leakyA positive test is just a positive test MOREwas written long before there were state legalizations for marijuana (which is still illegal at the federal level), and long ago CBD products.

CBD is the rage these days, is supposed to relieve arthritic symptoms and possibly promote sleep, among many other theoretical benefits to its use. The problem is no different with energy drinks: these are unregulated substances.

There they are CBD products that are supposed to guarantee that no THC is included. One of the pilots I am working with now unfortunately turned out to be positive THC after receiving a CBD the product that made that no THC warranty for it.

A pilot who tests positive for a banned substance faces the spectrum of losing medical certificates and usually even a pilot. Even if it can be proven that the ingestion of the banned substance was accidental or accidental, the pilot still faces revocation of certificates and a long, expensive and stressful road to their recovery.

Without trying to sound overly alarming, consuming unregulated substances that promote energy, sleep and / or relief from arthritis, among other things, jeopardizes a pilots’ career. I’m not saying that all unregulated substances are harmful and should be avoided at all costs

Rather, we are all adults and pilots need to make decisions that are best for their individual circumstances and underlying state of health. I’m just reminding pilots that they potentially put their careers at risk when consuming unregulated substances. Do your research.

However, I am offering a little caution especially regarding the consumption of energy drinks themselves. In my opinion, the risks may outweigh the benefits of consuming them.

The opinions expressed in this column are those of the author and not necessarily endorsed by AINwith