Nobel laureate Dmitry Muratov has been a thorn in Putin’s side





Muratov, who co-founded the newspaper in 1993, was honored together Maria Ressa , CEO of Rappler, a newspaper critical of the regime of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. Both have faced legal and physical threats during their careers, as their respective governments have violated the rights of journalists.

“Free, independent and fact-based journalism serves to defend against abuse of power, lies and war propaganda,” said Berit Reiss-Andersen, chairwoman of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, while announcing the award in Oslo on Friday.

Officially, the award was cause for celebration in Moscow: Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov praised Muratov, calling him “committed to his ideals,” “talented” and “brave.”

But the paper has been irritating to Russian authorities and President Vladimir Putin himself.

Putin was sent to the Russian presidency shortly after the outbreak of a second war in Chechnya in 1999, a conflict that Novaya Gazeta journalist Anna Politkovskaya covered without fear or favor. Her work focused on horrific human rights abuses, particularly those allegedly committed by the forces of Akhmad Kadyrov and his son Ramzan, former Chechen separatists who crossed over to fight on the side of the Russian government. Politkovskaya endured threats, detention and apparent poisoning while covering the crisis in the North Caucasus. And then 15 years ago almost today, on October 7, 2006, she was killed outside her apartment in Moscow, shot to death from close range. Her murder took place on a day of national importance for Russia: Putin’s birthday falls on October 7th. Six staff members at Novaya Gazeta have been killed since the newspaper came out. Speaking to Russian state media on Friday, Muratov recalled other colleagues who had died violently: Igor Domnikov, Yury Shchekochikhin, Anastasia Baburova, Stanislav Markelov and Natalia Estemirova. Markelov, a human rights lawyer, had been investigating abuses by the Russian military in Chechnya when he was shot and killed in 2009 by a masked gunman. Baburova was also killed in the same incident. Estemirova, a ruthless human rights researcher who also contributed to Novaya Gazeta, was killed in the same year With She was abducted from her home in the Chechen capital, Grozny and her body was discovered the same day in the neighboring republic of Ingushetia. She had been a prominent critic of young Kadyrov, who emerged as the region’s most powerful pro-Kremlin after the assassination of his father in 2004. Oleg Orlov, chairman of the Russian human rights group Memorial, accused Putin and Kadyrov for collaboration in her death Me Coverage of stories ‘rarely mentioned by other media’ Recently, Novaya Gazeta angered Kadyrov and the Chechen leadership by breaking the history of banning dozens of gay men by the authorities in the republic. Some of those men who spoke anonymously to CNN for fear of retribution said they were subject to brutal abuse in custody. As details emerged, Novaya Gazeta said “all of its staff” was in danger of being punished. “Fact-based journalism and the newspaper’s professional integrity have made it an important source of information on the censored aspects of Russian society rarely mentioned by other media,” the Nobel Committee said. He added that Muratov “has consistently defended the right of journalists to write whatever they want for whatever they want, as long as they conform to the professional and ethical standards of journalism.” Independent journalism has long been a dangerous profession in Russia. But Novaya Gazeta staff has continued to dig into some of Russia’s most politically taboo subjects, despite those ever-present threats.

