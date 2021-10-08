The Prime Minister appoints an expert supply chain advisor





Sir David Lewis was appointed as an advisor to the supply chain government until the end of the year

The former Tesco CEO brings rich experience and expertise to the industry

The role of assessing and resolving acute supply issues faced by businesses across the UK The Prime Minister has appointed Sir David Lewis, former CEO of Tesco, as a supply chain advisor to the UK Governments. Dave Lewis brings with him a wealth of industry knowledge and expertise in the new role. He will advise the Prime Minister and Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster on immediate improvements and any necessary long-term changes in UK supply chains, and will work with government officials to resolve acute, short-term issues quickly. This includes identifying the causes of current blockages and preventing them in the future, as well as advising on solutions either through direct government action or through industry-sponsored industry. Building on the government’s current approach, it will work closely with industry to improve government access to data and build more effective methods in future responses to blockages. Dave Lewis will also co-chair the new Supply Chain Advisory Group, comprised of external experts in the field and the new Industry Task Force, to ensure that those on the ground have the opportunity to voice their concerns and advise for more efficient solutions. Businesses have faced a number of challenges in recent months as they recover from the global pandemic which has affected supply chains across Europe and around the world. The government has acted swiftly to introduce a series of measures to ease pressure on vital supply chains, including simplifying the testing process for HGV executives, setting up training camps to train HGV executives, and introducing short-stay visas. for fuel executives, food transport drivers, and poultry workers to alleviate the pressures these supply chains face. Dave Lewis will work closely with the Prime Minister, Nr. 10 and the Treasury, and will be based in the Cabinet Office. He has been appointed until the end of the year, starting in the role from Monday, October 11th. The Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, said: I am delighted that Sir David Lewis is joining the team that has worked on the future correction of our supply chains across the UK as we recover from the pandemic. There are currently global supply issues that we are working with the industry to mitigate and Dave brings a wealth of experience that will help us continue to protect our businesses and supply chains.

