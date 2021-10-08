A strong earthquake shook the Tokyo area, at least 30 injured





A powerful earthquake measuring 5.9 on the Richter scale shook the Tokyo area on Thursday night, injuring more than 30 people, damaging groundwater pipelines and halting trains and the subway. Traffic disruptions continued Friday morning, with local trains delayed and passengers flocking from the stations. The Meteorological Agency said the quake was in the center of Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, at a depth of about 80 kilometers. There was no danger of a tsunami. It caused buildings to shake and hanging objects as signs to shake violently. Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said there were no anomalies in nuclear power facilities in the area. Most trains operated on Friday mornings, but with long delays and entry restrictions to avoid overcrowding. There was a long queue outside Shinjuku station in Tokyo, and hundreds of morning passengers were flocking from Kawaguchi station. People wait for taxis in front of JR Shinagawa station in Tokyo early Friday morning after train services were disrupted following a 5.9 magnitude earthquake in the region. (Kyodo News via Getty Images) The Fire and Disaster Management Agency said Friday that 32 people were injured, three of them seriously, by the quake. 250 houses lose electricity Police in Chiba prefecture, where 11 people were injured, said two women in separate locations sprained their ankles when they were thrown to the floor during the quake. A passenger train derailed partly east of Tokyo when it made an emergency stop, causing three passengers to fall and be slightly injured, according to the disaster management agency. Others were injured in Kanagawa, Saitama and Gunma prefectures. Holdings Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings said about 250 homes in central Tokyo have temporarily lost electricity. Shinkansen superfast trains in and out of Tokyo were stopped for safety checks but later resumed operation, East Japan Railway Co. said. The Tokyo Yamanote loop line and subway resumed late Thursday, but with major delays. Outside Tokyo’s Shinagawa station, where local trains were temporarily halted due to power outages, there was a long line of people trying to take taxis home. The items lay on the ground at a convenience store in Tokyo on Thursday after the quake. (JiJi Press / AFP via Getty Images) Dozens of people in Tokyo, Kanagawa and Chiba were stranded at stations, and some took refuge in facilities set up by local municipalities. Many elevators stopped automatically, including those in the Tokyo metropolitan government building, temporarily blocking several people. Fire and disaster officials said groundwater pipes were damaged in dozens of places in Tokyo. In one neighborhood, water came from the ground. New Prime Minister Fumio Kishida posted a message on Twitter urging people to “check the latest information and take action to protect your life”. He said it was the strongest quake in Tokyo since March 2011. Kishida returned to his office late Thursday to lead the government response. Passengers wait in long line to enter JR Kawaguchi station in Kawaguchi, near Tokyo on Friday morning. (Kyodo News through the Associated Press)

