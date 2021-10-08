NBAA Launches Sustainability Accreditation Program





With the business aviation field increasingly focused on sustainability, the NBAA is formally launching its Sustainable Flight Operations Accreditation Program this week at NBAA-BACE. Running for three years, the audit-based program will provide a standardized way for NBAA members to demonstrate the measures they are taking to reduce their environmental footprint. It is designed to promote sustainability best practices for flight departments and is being supported by the organization’s newly established environmental subcommittee, which provides real-life operational input from its members while serving as a sound board for future development. of accreditation purposes. A program of sustainable flight operations announced by the NBAA in April – on Earth Day – was recently completed. He introduced Adobe, Starbucks and four other member companies and used their 2019 data as a basis. “The feedback we’ve heard from the membership is that this is really great – that they finally have a single source to go for all of this,” said Stewart D’Leon, NBAA’s director of environmental and technical operations. “Even if they are tearing these items to pieces, it will allow them to structure everything.” Accreditation by the program will last for the first three years before the renewal and includes four areas of action: flight, which deals with the use of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and aircraft efficiency; operations, focusing on recycling and minimizing resource use; ground support, including the use of sustainable strategies and vendors using such strategies; and infrastructure, including the application of sustainable practices to hangars and other facilities. “The industry has rightly focused on what we can do with aircraft, and so we have focused on things like SAF and aircraft technology,” Tha D’Leon AINwith “But I think what we’re going to see is that everyone’s opinion is really starting to expand. This program is going to grow over time and as there are new technologies, as we see more vendors with sustainability products. environmental for hangars and buildings coming into our space, we have a place to place them and we can continually develop those requirements for our program. “ Prospective members will apply for enrollment in the program, which requires an administrative fee that covers all associated costs. The NBAA will provide web-based educational and training content to assist in this process. Applicants will submit documentation to support compliance with strict requirements in one or more of the action categories and will then undergo a virtual document and review or be randomly selected for a direct review. “I see the deadline is six to eight months from applying for accreditation,” D’Leon said, adding that since the NBAA announced the program in April, the response has been “overwhelming.” He predicted that “by BACE 2022, we will have a long list of participants who will have received accreditation.” Among those who respond positively are some well-known companies. “They acknowledge that their customers are very focused on sustainability, that it’s the right thing to do, and they want to have a place here,” D’Leon said. “Especially the biggest organizations. They have sustainability departments within their parent organization, and I think what we’ve seen is that flight departments are growing and they say we can do something too, we can be part of that, and that [program] gives them that tool. “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ainonline.com/aviation-news/business-aviation/2021-10-08/nbaa-launches-sustainability-accreditation-program The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos