The Tata Group takes over Air India





Sixty-eight years after the founding of Air India as Tata Airlines and the subsequent takeover by the government in 1953, life has moved full circle for the Tata Sons as it becomes the new owner of the national carrier for $ 2.7 billion. SpiceJet founder Ajay Singh presented the next bid for the flag carrier. “I am confident that the Tata Group will restore the glory of Air India,” said a benevolent Singh. “E [government] performed a successful dive. [It was] a transparent and flexible process. A statement from Tata chairman Sons N. Chandrasekaran called it “a historic moment and will be a rare privilege for our Group to own and operate the country’s flag airline”. He paid tribute to JRD Tata, whom he called “the pioneer of Indian aviation, whose memory we cherish.” Air India becomes the third acquisition of Tata Airlines. It also holds a majority stake in full service Vistara with Singapore Airlines and AirAsia India with Malaysian AirAsia. Once the sale closes by the end of the year, Tata will take full ownership of Air India, its wholly owned subsidiary Air India Express and 50 per cent of its stake in the Singapore Airport Terminal Services (SATS) , which provides ground handling services across airports in India. It will also inherit a brand that will need to be refurbished, 2,000 engineers, 1,600 pilots and a host of partnerships including Star Alliance. Rajiv Bansal, secretary of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, explained that the Tata Group will retain current Air India employees for the first year. “In the second year, they will see who to support and can also give voluntary retirement from the service,” he said. Jitender Bhargava, former CEO of Air India and author of Origin of Air India i tha AIN that Air India needed to give up or eventually face liquidation. “The disinvestment was the only way out for Air India,” he said. “The government has taken it to a logical conclusion. The task ahead is daunting, but Tata has the vision to introduce global standards and give the brand new life. “ Kapil Kaul, CEO of CAPA India consulting, said the move will create a positive long-term impact for the Indian aviation sector. “It will take three to five years [for] restructuring and for the airline to return to profitability, “he predicted. Air India fleet consists of a mix of 117 wide-body and narrow-body aircraft and AI Express flies 24 Boeing 737-800. In 2020, Air India flew 63 million passengers, giving it a 26 percent market share on 172 domestic airlines. It operates 70 international routes, more than any other Indian carrier. More than two-thirds of its consolidated revenue comes from the international market.

