Fully vaccinated and ready to travel abroad? You can still face obstacles

When the federal government announced in early July that fully vaccinated Canadians traveling abroad could be quarantined when they return home, some travel-hungry people began making vacation plans.

But traveling abroad during the pandemic is still complicated and still not recommended by the government.

Here’s what you need to know before planning your long-awaited trip.

Should I stay or leave?

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the government has advised against non-essential travel abroad.

The Canadian Public Health Agency (PHAC) told CBC News that it eased restrictions on fully vaccinated travelers because the COVID-19 situation in Canada has improved. But PHAC says the government still advises against international travel because some countries currently have high levels of infection and COVID-19 variants remain a concern.

PHACalso warns that travelers may face problems if their international destination suddenly places a blockage.

“Canadians may be forced to stay out of Canada longer than expected,” spokeswoman Anne Gniersaid said in an email. “Canadians should not depend on the Government of Canada for assistance with changes to their travel plans.”

Epidemiologist Nazeem Muhajarine recently canceled a trip to Mozambique due to widespread cases in his native Saskatchewan province and his overseas destination. (University of Saskatchewan / HO)

Epidemiologist Nazeem Muhajarine suggests that Canadians consider the situation of COVID-19 both at home and at their destination before making travel plans.

“We have to be very careful,” said Muhajarine, a professor of community health and epidemiology at the University of Saskatchewan. “There are many countries in the world where COVID-19 is still very much a threat.”

Muhajarine was scheduled to fly to Mozambique this fall to work on a community health project. But he said he decided to cancel his trip because both MOZAMBIQUE and his province of origin currently have high levels of COVID-19 infection.

“We are in the middle of the fourth wave, a wave of the delta variant in Saskatchewan,” Muhajarine said. “I do not think that even though I am fully vaccinated, I should travel.”

Mixed vaccine problems

Like Canada, many countries now allow fully vaccinated travelers to bypass pandemic-related entry requirements, such as a mandatory quarantine and / or an aCOVID-19 test.

But travelers need to make sure the COVID-19 vaccine they received is accepted at the place they plan to visit.

Some countries do not recognize people with mixed doses of the vaccine as fully vaccinated, a potential problem for millions of Canadians who received injections of two different vaccines.

Canada says it is working with other countries to resolve these differences.

And there has been progress. Barbados , England AND Northern Ireland recently changed their policies to now accept mixed doses. However, the neighboring Republic of Ireland still not with

“We hope this will change very soon,” Ireland Tourism spokeswoman Jocelyn Black told CBC News in an email.

John and Ingrid Whyte from Toronto will fly to Florida in November to spend the winter at their apartment in Naples, Fla. (presented by Ingrid Whyte)

Although there are some exceptions to the rule, the United States does not currently recognize mixed doses. This position raised concerns when the US announced last month that, beginning in early November, foreign air travelers entering the country should be fully vaccinated.

“I feel blind,” said Ingrid Whyte of Toronto. She and her husband, John, each have a dose of COVISHIELD (a brand of AstraZeneca) and a second dose of Pfizer.

Thesnowbirdsare booked to fly to Florida on November 17, but now they are worried they may not be able to enter the US because of their mixed vaccines.

“We do not really know what to do with the situation,” Whyte said.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) told CBC News this week that it is still revealing details of the upcoming air travel vaccination request, including the list of vaccines accepted. The CDC said it would provide more details in the coming weeks.

Canada, meanwhile, says it is providing data to the United States that shows the effectiveness of mixing vaccine doses.

“We are hard on him,” said Chief Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam at a news conference on Friday. “We have not left stones unmoved.”

Instead of waiting for her, Why would she want to solve her problem now by taking a third dose of the vaccine so she would have two doses of the same vaccine.

“We are running out of time,” she said.

However, Ontario does not provide third doses to travelers. Provinces said it is following federal guidelines that currently only recommend giving third doses to certain people with compromised immune systems.

Despite the recommendation, Quebec , Manitoba , Saskatchewan AND Alberta every third vaccine gives doses to people in their province who need it for travel.

Says Nova Scotia will start offering third doses on October 15 for people who need it to travel to work.

What about travel insurance?

Travelers can now get COVID-19 medical coverage, but this will not reveal all the pandemic-related problems.

Travel insurance broker Martin Firestone said it is possible to get cancellation coverage if you take COVID-19 and have to cancel your trip. But he said you will likely not be covered if you cancel your plans for other pandemic-related reasons because COVID-19 is now a “known” problem.

“If your reason is going to be because of a shutdown, a fifth wave or a sixth wave or a seventh wave, you’re out of luck,” said Firestone, who works for Travel Secure in Toronto.

When returning to Canada from travel, travelers should show proofof a COVID-19 negative test. Firestoneal also warns that some COVID-19 medical coverage plans do not include the costs incurred if you test positive and need to stay longer at your destination.

Firestone said the type of coverage, known as travel interruption insurance, usually includes a day cap, so even if you buy it, you may not be covered for all your expenses.

“You can stay in a hotel for $ 1,000 a day, that does not mean they will cover your hotel expenses for 14 days,” he said. “All each of these products can do is offset some of your costs.”

LOOK | Trudeau explains vaccine mandates for federal workers, air and rail passengers: Ottawa to require federal public servants, RCMP to be fully vaccinated by October 29th Federal workers must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of the month or forced into an unpaid leave of absence. Other new rules are being introduced, such as mandatory vaccination for all air, rail and sea passengers, which take effect on October 30th. 4:47

Canada still advises against all cruise ship trips. As a result, many insurance providers will not offer COVID-19 medical coverage for cruise ship passengers.

Will McAleer, executive director of the Travel Travel Health Insurance Association of Canada, says at least some providers offer this type of coverage for vaccinated passengers and non-traveling boat passengers should leave home without it.

“If I get sick, I can talk about evacuating a helicopter from the front of the ship at sea to a port, to an air ambulance, to a center that can take care of me,” he said. “So it can be quite complicated and costly.”

McAleer said all travelers should do careful research before purchasing their insurance plan to make sure they have proper protection during the pandemic.

“Purchase [around] is the key for consumers at this point. “