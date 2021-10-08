



Hours after a Russian newspaper editor received the Nobel Peace Prize for helping to protect freedom of expression, the Russian government made another move to shut down that expression. Nine activists and journalists, including prominent Russian-language correspondents for the BBC and US-funded Radio Free Europe, were named foreign agents by the Russian Ministry of Justice. They now have to submit to harsh disclosure requirements, including the obligation to attach a lengthy disclaimer to any social media post. It was the latest evidence that the Nobel Prize for Dmitry A. Muratov came amid the strongest repression campaign against independent news media in post-Soviet Russian history. Parliament does not represent all people, it does not represent the minority with an alternative point of view, Mr Muratov said outside his newspaper office in Moscow on Friday. The media represents them, and that is exactly why, I believe, these attacks on the Russian press are happening.

Major Russian-language media outlets such as Medusa, TV Rain and Proekt have been declared foreign agents or banned altogether in recent months, and investigative journalists have been deported. Mr. Muratovs Novaya The newspaper is the most prominent independent publication that has not been declared a foreign agent. Unlike some other independent journalists, Mr. Muratov has sought to find ways to engage with the Kremlin, and he attended a meeting of top Russian editors with Mr Putin earlier this year. But he has become increasingly pessimistic about the future of political freedoms in Russia. Increasingly, he said, it is the Federal Security Service, the KGB’s next successor agency, in charge of managing domestic policy, increasingly limiting the space for activism or independent journalism. In recent months, the Kremlin has been able to carry out its crackdown on dissent without provoking a widespread public backlash. This has encouraged the authorities, he says. Authorities have suddenly realized that most people have absolutely no need for freedom, Mr Muratov told the Russian news website Znak.com in August.

Some Russian analysts and journalists have speculated that it would only be a matter of time before Novaya Gazeta was outlawed or expelled from business. With extensive coverage of sensitive issues such as rights abuses in the Russian republic of Chechnya, environmental disasters caused by major Russian companies and torture in prisons, the newspaper has gained many enemies.

Recognition by the Nobel committee could give the newspaper a new lease of life, its supporters hope. On Friday, Margarita Simonyan, editor of the pro-Kremlin RT television channel, also congratulated Mr Muratov, noting that he worked to help sick children. Mikhail V. Mishustin, the Russian Prime Minister, through his spokesman praised Mr. Muratov for his high professionalism, loyalty to his convictions and, most importantly, his human qualities. We can congratulate Dmitry Muratov, President Vladimir V. Putin’s spokesman Dmitry S. Peskov told reporters. He constantly works according to his ideals. He is committed to his ideals, he is talented, he is brave and of course this is a high level recognition. The question now is whether the award for Mr. Muratov, Russia’s first Nobel Peace Prize laureate in post-Soviet times, helps protect what remains of independent journalism in Russia. Some critics were quick to claim on Twitter that the award could serve the Kremlin by allowing Mr. Putin to show in Novaya Gazeta as proof that freedom of expression in Russia still exists. “We will try to help those people who are now being declared agents, being oppressed and being expelled from the country,” Muratov told a Russian news website, Podyom.

