International
Global Ag News for October 8th
LIABILITIES TODAY OF TRADERS
Overnight wheat prices have risen 2 3/4 in SRW, up to 3 1/4 in HRW, up to 1 in HRS; Corn is grown 3 1/4; Soy beans up to 11 1/4; Soybeans at $ 0.09; Soybean oil rises 0.63.
For the week so far wheat prices have dropped 13 3/4 in SRW, down 16 1/4 in HRW, to 13 1/2 in HRS; Corn is down 5; Soy beans up to 11 1/2; Reduced soybeans by $ 0.61; Soyoil to 3.33.For the month so far wheat prices have risen 18 1/2 in SRW, 12 12/3 in HRW, 30 30/4 in HRS; Corn is grown 1/2; Soy beans up to 2 1/2; Soyme down $ 8.50; Raising soybeans 4.00.
China Ag futures contracts (JAN 22) Soy beans grow 248 yuan; Soyme down 119; Soyoil jor 442; Palm oil up to 570; Corn down 8 – Malaysian Palm has risen 123. Malaysian palm oil prices overnight rose 123 ringgit (+ 2.54%) to 4972 going for its third weekly advance, the longest winning generation since July, i driven by narrow supplies of global vegetable oils and higher oil prices.
Prediction of Brazil grains and oil seeds: Rio Grande do Sul and Parana Forecast: Rain scattered until Monday. Temperatures close to normal until Monday. Mato Grosso, MGDS and Southern Goias Forecast: Isolated with scattered rain until Monday. Temperatures close to normal until Sunday, close to below normal on Monday.
Prediction of Argentina grains and oil seeds: Cordoba, Santa Fe, Northern Buenos Aires Forecast: Mostly dry Thursday. Isolated Friday-Monday rainfall. Temperatures below normal until Saturday, close to normal Sunday-Monday. La Pampa, Southern Buenos Aires Forecast: Mostly dry by Saturday. Isolated rainfall Sunday-Monday. Temperatures below normal until Saturday, close to normal on Sunday-Monday.
Forecasts of corn, soybean and winter wheat in the Midwest:West: Isolated rainfall Thursday, north Friday-Saturday. Isolated with rain Sunday-Monday. Temperatures above Monday above normal. East: Scattered rain until Friday. Isolated rain on Saturday. Mostly dry Saturday-Sunday. Scattered rain on Monday. Temperatures above Monday above normal. Perspective 6 to 10 days: Isolated for rain Tuesday-Friday. Mostly dry Saturday. Temperatures above Tuesday-Friday above normal, close to Saturday above normal.
The October 7 player sheet had funds: net sellers of 3,000 SRW grain contracts, buyers of 1,000 corn, sellers of 3,000 soybeans, sellers of 1,500 soybeans, and buyers of 3,500 soybeans.
There were no changes to records. Total registration: 1,180 contracts SRW Wheat; 2 Oats; 17 Corn; 1 Soy beans; 365 Soojil; 1 soybean; 1,273 HRW Wheat.
The preliminary changes in the Open Interests of the future as of October 7 were: SRW Wheat with 4,290 contracts, HRW Wheat with 1,718, Corn with 1,865, Soy Beans with 3,780, Soyme with 3,972, Soyoil with 9,158.
Tenderers
- KORNI, SOY SALES: The U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed private sales of 261,264 tons of American soybeans and 314,256 tons of American corn to Mexico for shipment in the 2021/22 marketing year.
- SELLING DURUM STONE: Tunisia’s state grain agency believed to have bought about 100,000 tonnes of durum wheat to be sourced from optional origin in an international tender which closed on Thursday
- WHEAT SALE: Taiwan Flour Mills Association bought about 48,000 tons of mill grain to be purchased from the United States in a tender that closed Thursday
- WHEAT PROTECTION TENDER: An importing group in the Philippines is tendering to buy about 224,000 tonnes of animal feed wheat
- FLU TENDER: Buyer of Jordanian state grain has launched an international tender to purchase 120,000 tonnes of optional source mill wheat
Tenderers on hold
- Wheat Tender: A United Nations agency has launched an international tender to purchase about 200,000 tonnes of ground wheat on behalf of the Ethiopian government
- Wheat Tender: A government agency in Pakistan has launched an international tender to purchase and import 90,000 tonnes of wheat, maintaining a strong import demand trend after more than 1.1 million tonnes purchased in recent weeks
- The Japanese Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) said Wednesday it will require 80,000 tonnes of wheat and 100,000 tonnes of barley to be loaded by January 31, 2022 and arrive in Japan by February. 24
- CORN TENDER: TMO has launched an international tender to purchase a total of 325,000 tonnes of animal feed corn
- Wheat Tender: Ethiopian Government Launches New International Tender to Purchase About 300,000 Tons of Grinding Wheat
LIABILITIES TODAY OF TRADERS
US Sold 1.04M Tons of Soy Tones Last Week; 1.27M Corn: USDA
USDA releases its non-export sales report on its website for the week ending September 30th.
- Corn sales rose to 1,265k tonnes versus 370k last week
- Soybean sales fell to 1,042k tonnes compared to 1,102k last week
- All grain sales rose to 333k tonnes versus 290k last week
US export sales of soybeans, corn and wheat by country
US soybean, corn and wheat export sales from the largest net buyers for the week ending Sept. 30, according to data on the USDAs website.
- China bought 671 thousand tons of 1.04 million tons of soy sold per week
- Mexico was the main buyer of corn and also led in wheat
US pork and beef export sales by country
U.S. exports of pork and beef products from the largest net buyers for the week ending Sept. 30, according to data on the USDAs website.
- Mexico bought 16k tonnes out of 22.2k tonnes of pork sold per week
- China led the way in beef purchases
Brazil 2021-22 Soybean crop grew 2.5% in Census: Konab
Production could rise to 140.75 million tonnes from 137.3 million a year ago, state agricultural agency Conab said in its first report on new crops.
- The planted area can be increased 2.5% to 39.9m ha, while the average yield is seen slightly changed to 3,526 kg / ha
- Soybean exports were seen at 87.4 million tonnes in 2022
- Corn production could rise 33.7% to 116.3 million tonnes after bad weather damaged yields last season
- Summer corn production could increase 14.5% to 28.3 million tonnes
- Winter corn production could increase 42% to 86.3 million tonnes
- Total corn exports were seen at 39 million tonnes, up from 22 million tonnes in the previous season
Planted Evaluation of Argentine Corn October 7: Exchange
Exchange Buenos Aires Grain Exchange publishes weekly report on website.
- Corn planting 2021-22 21.1% full versus 16.8% last week
- Planting value is maintained at 7.1m ha
Indonesian palm oil reserves fall 24.6% M / m in August (1)
Reserves at the end of August fell to 3.43 million tonnes, from 4.55 million tonnes in July, according to the Indonesian Palm Oil Association, known as Gapki.
- Total shipments rose to 4.27 million tonnes, from 2.74 million tonnes, Gapki said in an email statement Friday.
- Exports to India rose to 958,500 tonnes, from 231,200 tonnes, as the country lowered the import tax on vegetable oils
- Shipments to China increased to 819,200 tons, from 522,200 tons
- Exports to Malaysia doubled to 192,100 tonnes
- Total production increased to 4.62 million tonnes, from 4.44 million tonnes
- Total domestic consumption increased to 1.47 million tons, from 1.44 million tons
- Local use of palm oil for food increased to 718,000 tons, from 708,000 tons
- The use of palm oil for biodiesel increased to 569,000 tons, from 556,000 tons
The regulator of India urges the local exchange not to start a new contract with rapes
India’s market regulator on Friday led the National Commodity and Fuel Exchange (NCDEX) not to start a new rapport contract until further orders.
On the execution of the contracts, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said that no new position would be allowed on the rapeseed seed, popularly known as mustard, in India, according to a SEBI order.
French corn harvest remains slow; Wheat Planting begins: AgriMer
About 7% of French corn harvests have been harvested since October 4, FranceAgriMer data showed on Friday.
- It compares to 2% last week and 47% at the same time last year
- READ: CULT WEATHER EMS EMEA: Rain Slows French Corn Harvest Slow
- Corn ratings are held at 89% good or very good, consistent with the previous week
- Planting soft wheat was 4% complete
- Compared to 1% last week and 5% last year
- Winter barley planting was 9% complete
- Compared to 2% last week and 5% last year
Brazil postpones decision on Argentine Bioceres GMO Wheat
Brazil’s Biosafety Commission, known as CTNBio, has postponed its decision on whether to approve a genetically modified grain variety from Argentinas Bioceres SA, says Paulo Barroso, head of the commission.
- The regulator is still evaluating the new documents submitted jointly.
- Argentina accounts for 60% of Brazil’s wheat supplies
South Africa heads for third direct large grain harvest: Agbiz
South African farmers are likely to harvest a large crop of wheat in the 2021-22 season due to an expected increase in favorable planting and rainfall, said Wandile Sihlobo, chief economist at the South African Agricultural Chamber of Commerce. in an interview.
- South African farmers will plant about 4.2 million hectares of summer crops
- The corn harvest may be similar to recent production of about 16 million tonnes
- South Africa is likely to have above normal rainfall this season, the country has not had good rain for three years in a row since 2008: Sihlobo
- NOTE: The South African Crop Evaluation Committee will announce farmers’ intentions to sow on October 27
Pakistan targets 28.9 million tonnes of wheat production in Fy22
The Federal Agriculture Committee expects wheat to be planted on 9.2 million hectares of land in 2021-22, the food safety ministry said in a statement Thursday.
- It is expected to produce 87.7 million tonnes of sugar cane and 8.84 million tonnes of rice
US deliveries of 163% pink wheat shipments Last week: USDA
Shipments along the Mississippi, Illinois, Ohio and Arkansas rivers rose in the week ending Oct. 2 from the previous week, according to the USDA weekly grain transportation report.
- Corn grain shipments increased 178% from the previous week
- Soybean shipments increase 246% w / w
US Grain Railway Movement 68.4% Week Ended September 29: USDA
Sources
2/ https://www.admis.com/global-ag-news-for-oct-8th/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]