Global Ag News for October 8th

LIABILITIES TODAY OF TRADERS

Overnight wheat prices have risen 2 3/4 in SRW, up to 3 1/4 in HRW, up to 1 in HRS; Corn is grown 3 1/4; Soy beans up to 11 1/4; Soybeans at $ 0.09; Soybean oil rises 0.63.

For the week so far wheat prices have dropped 13 3/4 in SRW, down 16 1/4 in HRW, to 13 1/2 in HRS; Corn is down 5; Soy beans up to 11 1/2; Reduced soybeans by $ 0.61; Soyoil to 3.33.For the month so far wheat prices have risen 18 1/2 in SRW, 12 12/3 in HRW, 30 30/4 in HRS; Corn is grown 1/2; Soy beans up to 2 1/2; Soyme down $ 8.50; Raising soybeans 4.00.

China Ag futures contracts (JAN 22) Soy beans grow 248 yuan; Soyme down 119; Soyoil jor 442; Palm oil up to 570; Corn down 8 – Malaysian Palm has risen 123. Malaysian palm oil prices overnight rose 123 ringgit (+ 2.54%) to 4972 going for its third weekly advance, the longest winning generation since July, i driven by narrow supplies of global vegetable oils and higher oil prices.

Prediction of Brazil grains and oil seeds: Rio Grande do Sul and Parana Forecast: Rain scattered until Monday. Temperatures close to normal until Monday. Mato Grosso, MGDS and Southern Goias Forecast: Isolated with scattered rain until Monday. Temperatures close to normal until Sunday, close to below normal on Monday.

Prediction of Argentina grains and oil seeds: Cordoba, Santa Fe, Northern Buenos Aires Forecast: Mostly dry Thursday. Isolated Friday-Monday rainfall. Temperatures below normal until Saturday, close to normal Sunday-Monday. La Pampa, Southern Buenos Aires Forecast: Mostly dry by Saturday. Isolated rainfall Sunday-Monday. Temperatures below normal until Saturday, close to normal on Sunday-Monday.

Forecasts of corn, soybean and winter wheat in the Midwest:West: Isolated rainfall Thursday, north Friday-Saturday. Isolated with rain Sunday-Monday. Temperatures above Monday above normal. East: Scattered rain until Friday. Isolated rain on Saturday. Mostly dry Saturday-Sunday. Scattered rain on Monday. Temperatures above Monday above normal. Perspective 6 to 10 days: Isolated for rain Tuesday-Friday. Mostly dry Saturday. Temperatures above Tuesday-Friday above normal, close to Saturday above normal.

The October 7 player sheet had funds: net sellers of 3,000 SRW grain contracts, buyers of 1,000 corn, sellers of 3,000 soybeans, sellers of 1,500 soybeans, and buyers of 3,500 soybeans.

There were no changes to records. Total registration: 1,180 contracts SRW Wheat; 2 Oats; 17 Corn; 1 Soy beans; 365 Soojil; 1 soybean; 1,273 HRW Wheat.

The preliminary changes in the Open Interests of the future as of October 7 were: SRW Wheat with 4,290 contracts, HRW Wheat with 1,718, Corn with 1,865, Soy Beans with 3,780, Soyme with 3,972, Soyoil with 9,158.

Tenderers

KORNI, SOY SALES: The U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed private sales of 261,264 tons of American soybeans and 314,256 tons of American corn to Mexico for shipment in the 2021/22 marketing year.

SELLING DURUM STONE: Tunisia’s state grain agency believed to have bought about 100,000 tonnes of durum wheat to be sourced from optional origin in an international tender which closed on Thursday

WHEAT SALE: Taiwan Flour Mills Association bought about 48,000 tons of mill grain to be purchased from the United States in a tender that closed Thursday

WHEAT PROTECTION TENDER: An importing group in the Philippines is tendering to buy about 224,000 tonnes of animal feed wheat

FLU TENDER: Buyer of Jordanian state grain has launched an international tender to purchase 120,000 tonnes of optional source mill wheat

Tenderers on hold

Wheat Tender: A United Nations agency has launched an international tender to purchase about 200,000 tonnes of ground wheat on behalf of the Ethiopian government

Wheat Tender: A government agency in Pakistan has launched an international tender to purchase and import 90,000 tonnes of wheat, maintaining a strong import demand trend after more than 1.1 million tonnes purchased in recent weeks

The Japanese Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) said Wednesday it will require 80,000 tonnes of wheat and 100,000 tonnes of barley to be loaded by January 31, 2022 and arrive in Japan by February. 24

CORN TENDER: TMO has launched an international tender to purchase a total of 325,000 tonnes of animal feed corn

Wheat Tender: Ethiopian Government Launches New International Tender to Purchase About 300,000 Tons of Grinding Wheat

US Sold 1.04M Tons of Soy Tones Last Week; 1.27M Corn: USDA

USDA releases its non-export sales report on its website for the week ending September 30th.

Corn sales rose to 1,265k tonnes versus 370k last week

Soybean sales fell to 1,042k tonnes compared to 1,102k last week

All grain sales rose to 333k tonnes versus 290k last week

US export sales of soybeans, corn and wheat by country

US soybean, corn and wheat export sales from the largest net buyers for the week ending Sept. 30, according to data on the USDAs website.

China bought 671 thousand tons of 1.04 million tons of soy sold per week

Mexico was the main buyer of corn and also led in wheat

US pork and beef export sales by country

U.S. exports of pork and beef products from the largest net buyers for the week ending Sept. 30, according to data on the USDAs website.

Mexico bought 16k tonnes out of 22.2k tonnes of pork sold per week

China led the way in beef purchases

Brazil 2021-22 Soybean crop grew 2.5% in Census: Konab

Production could rise to 140.75 million tonnes from 137.3 million a year ago, state agricultural agency Conab said in its first report on new crops.

The planted area can be increased 2.5% to 39.9m ha, while the average yield is seen slightly changed to 3,526 kg / ha

Soybean exports were seen at 87.4 million tonnes in 2022

Corn production could rise 33.7% to 116.3 million tonnes after bad weather damaged yields last season Summer corn production could increase 14.5% to 28.3 million tonnes Winter corn production could increase 42% to 86.3 million tonnes Total corn exports were seen at 39 million tonnes, up from 22 million tonnes in the previous season



Planted Evaluation of Argentine Corn October 7: Exchange

Exchange Buenos Aires Grain Exchange publishes weekly report on website.

Corn planting 2021-22 21.1% full versus 16.8% last week

Planting value is maintained at 7.1m ha

Indonesian palm oil reserves fall 24.6% M / m in August (1)

Reserves at the end of August fell to 3.43 million tonnes, from 4.55 million tonnes in July, according to the Indonesian Palm Oil Association, known as Gapki.

Total shipments rose to 4.27 million tonnes, from 2.74 million tonnes, Gapki said in an email statement Friday. Exports to India rose to 958,500 tonnes, from 231,200 tonnes, as the country lowered the import tax on vegetable oils Shipments to China increased to 819,200 tons, from 522,200 tons Exports to Malaysia doubled to 192,100 tonnes

Total production increased to 4.62 million tonnes, from 4.44 million tonnes

Total domestic consumption increased to 1.47 million tons, from 1.44 million tons Local use of palm oil for food increased to 718,000 tons, from 708,000 tons The use of palm oil for biodiesel increased to 569,000 tons, from 556,000 tons



The regulator of India urges the local exchange not to start a new contract with rapes

India’s market regulator on Friday led the National Commodity and Fuel Exchange (NCDEX) not to start a new rapport contract until further orders.

On the execution of the contracts, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said that no new position would be allowed on the rapeseed seed, popularly known as mustard, in India, according to a SEBI order.

French corn harvest remains slow; Wheat Planting begins: AgriMer

About 7% of French corn harvests have been harvested since October 4, FranceAgriMer data showed on Friday.

It compares to 2% last week and 47% at the same time last year

READ: CULT WEATHER EMS EMEA: Rain Slows French Corn Harvest Slow

Corn ratings are held at 89% good or very good, consistent with the previous week

Planting soft wheat was 4% complete Compared to 1% last week and 5% last year

Winter barley planting was 9% complete Compared to 2% last week and 5% last year



Brazil postpones decision on Argentine Bioceres GMO Wheat

Brazil’s Biosafety Commission, known as CTNBio, has postponed its decision on whether to approve a genetically modified grain variety from Argentinas Bioceres SA, says Paulo Barroso, head of the commission.

The regulator is still evaluating the new documents submitted jointly.

Argentina accounts for 60% of Brazil’s wheat supplies

South Africa heads for third direct large grain harvest: Agbiz

South African farmers are likely to harvest a large crop of wheat in the 2021-22 season due to an expected increase in favorable planting and rainfall, said Wandile Sihlobo, chief economist at the South African Agricultural Chamber of Commerce. in an interview.

South African farmers will plant about 4.2 million hectares of summer crops

The corn harvest may be similar to recent production of about 16 million tonnes

South Africa is likely to have above normal rainfall this season, the country has not had good rain for three years in a row since 2008: Sihlobo

NOTE: The South African Crop Evaluation Committee will announce farmers’ intentions to sow on October 27

Pakistan targets 28.9 million tonnes of wheat production in Fy22

The Federal Agriculture Committee expects wheat to be planted on 9.2 million hectares of land in 2021-22, the food safety ministry said in a statement Thursday.

It is expected to produce 87.7 million tonnes of sugar cane and 8.84 million tonnes of rice

US deliveries of 163% pink wheat shipments Last week: USDA

Shipments along the Mississippi, Illinois, Ohio and Arkansas rivers rose in the week ending Oct. 2 from the previous week, according to the USDA weekly grain transportation report.

Corn grain shipments increased 178% from the previous week

Soybean shipments increase 246% w / w

US Grain Railway Movement 68.4% Week Ended September 29: USDA