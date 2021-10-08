



Boris Johnson’s government has shown a tendency to ignore opening standards, attacking the key democratic institutions and overthrowing governance norms. Mr. Johnson enjoys slapping his nose at the convention. Last December he savagely used his privilege as prime minister to ennoble a Conservative party donor who had been rejected by the Lords nomination commission. But repeated insults raise the question of whether such uncertainty is intended to divert attention from noise allegations. This new party business model seems to have coincided with the arrival of Ben Elliot as co-chair of the Conservative party. He raised a record $ 37 million for the Tories 2019 general election campaign. The party is now refusing to disclose membership of secret clubs to donors who give up 250,000 a year holding regular meetings with Johnson and his chancellor. it reluctance can be explained by this week’s revelations in Pandora newspapers. The documents shed new light on the use by some donors of offshore finance and how it lubricates capitalism in hydrocarbon-rich autocracies. Mr Johnson claims the donations were properly verified, suggesting that conservatives do not worry about where their money comes from. It turned out that Mohamed Amersi, who funded Boris Johnson’s campaign to become prime minister, earned $ 65 million for a six-year job, including brief advice on a deal in Uzbekistan, which was later found to be a bribe to the presidents’ daughter. then. He denies any wrongdoing. Paradoxically, Amersi, who along with his partner have donated 750,000 to the Conservatives, favored British politics this year by throwing the whistle on an access capitalism scheme for the great Torydonors. Lubov Chernukhin, who donates enough to the Conservatives to qualify for meetings with Johnson, gets a share of her fortune from an offshore empire with her husband, Vladimir. The perception will be that there is one rule for this government and its friends and another for the rest of us. The files show that Russian oligarch Viktor Fedotov was a co-owner of a company once accused of participating in a massive corruption scheme. Fedotov denies all allegations of fraud. The tycoon is now the wholesale owner of Aquind, a completely separate UK company. While Fedotov has never made any personal donations to the Conservatives, his company Aquind has. Aquind is seeking permission from the government to build a $ 1.2 billion power cable between France and the UK, which will be decided by business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng. However, it is difficult to see how Mr. Kwarteng can make such a judgment and support Parimi Nolan that those in public office should avoid placing themselves under any obligation to people or organizations that may improperly try to influence them in their work. Almost one in 10 Conservative MPs and their local parties received a total of 700,000 money from Aquind and another firm backed by Fedotov. The issue raises another potential conflict of interest as well British businessman of Soviet origin Alexander Temerko, a friend of the Prime Minister and a co-owner of Aquind, has donated together with the company 1.1 million Tories. There is no suggestion that Mr. Temerko had any knowledge of the possible origin of Mr. Fedotovs’s fortune. Zot Kwarteng expressed support for the project after it was lobbied by MrTemerko. A business secretary decision favoring the company may suggest that money may buy influence or access. It is the display of inadequacy here that gives cause for concern. Johnson must not allow governance standards to diminish, with negative effects on the economy and national security. The findings will raise popular suspicion that donations buy baubles and influence. But they also highlight a troubling trend: that those who are willing to pay get privileged relationships with power. A government stumbles when it seems so dependent on rich friends. Politics risks being subject to corporate capture. Being open would help. Instead of compromising or undermining controls and balances in the system, ministers should support them.

