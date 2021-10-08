International
Why is Poland Fighting the Supremacy of the Courts of the European Union?
BRUSSELS Poland turned its back on the European Union on Thursday when its Constitutional Court ruled that the Polish Constitution in some cases replaces the decisions of the highest court of the blocs.
The Polish trial, which is a direct challenge to the primacy of European law, one of the cornerstones of the European Union, will take effect only after it is published by the government in an official gazette, which may take some time.
But the European Commission, the executive of the blocs, responded quickly, claiming that the Court of Justice of the European Union has precedence over national courts or constitutional courts in member states. The commission said it would take steps to implement the rulings of the European Supreme Court.
For the European Union, getting members to abide by the laws of the bloc is critical to the survival of the union, which is based on shared sovereignty, and a commitment to European values and the rule of law, as set out in its governing treaties.
“If you want to have a union, you have to have the same EU law applied in the same way in all member states,” said Didier Reynders, European Commissioner for Justice, in an interview.
What are the issues involved?
The Polish right-wing government has long been at odds with the European Union over issues such as media freedom and LGBTQ rights, as well as its efforts to oversee its judiciary.
The conflict escalated in July when it rejected the implementation of two European Court of Justice rulings that effectively ordered the dismantling of a disciplinary chamber that critics say was used by the Polish government to intimidate judges.
The European Court has ruled that the chamber has violated the rights of EU citizens, guaranteed by treaties, to live under a judicial system that is free from political interference.
The Polish government argues that national judicial systems fall outside the scope of EU authority. So the decisions of the European courts in this case were illegal, the government said.
On Thursday, after numerous delays, the Constitutional Court of Poland upheld the position of the governments with a majority of votes, creating the intensified clash with the European Union.
Further complicating matters, the European Court of Human Rights, a separate Council of Europe institution in Strasbourg, has already ruled that at least one member of the Polish court was illegally appointed.
What justification did Poland use in the legal matter?
To strengthen its arguments regarding its national courts, Polish officials have cited questions raised about European law by the German Constitutional Court in Karlsruhe.
The German court ruled in 2020 that the European Court of Justice had acted beyond its jurisdiction in a case involving the purchase of bonds by the European Central Bank. Europeans The commission took legal action against the German court in June.
Despite the Polish claims, the German court was not in fact challenging the rule of law or the court, but instead questioned the way the European Court had applied EU law. In the Polish case, Warsaw is arguing that its decisions are supreme.
What are the tools of European Trade Unions to respond?
Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, said on Friday that all decisions of the European Court of Justice are binding on all authorities of member states, including national courts, adding that EU law takes precedence over law. national, including constitutional provisions.
She added: We will use all the powers we have under the treaties to ensure this.
Those powers are legal and financial, although they do not involve any ability to expel a member state.
If the Polish decision is formalized, Brussels will play hardball with Poland.
After years of negotiations but little action, the European Union has recently begun to exert financial pressure on Poland, as well as Hungary, with which it has also been at odds with the rule of law.
Last month, the European Commission demanded fines of up to $ 1.2 million a day against Poland for ignoring previous European Court orders to suspend the disciplinary chamber. It has also admitted it was holding $ 66 billion in payments to Poland from a $ 857 billion coronavirus recovery fund because of its challenges to the rule of law in the EU.
The commission also said it could cut more funding for Polish regions that have been declared LGBT-free zones. Some regions have already reversed their positions after being cut off by EU aid.
Payments of $ 8.4 billion from the virus fund in Hungary have also been frozen after the European Commission said Budapest had not done enough to address corruption, a delay that Hungary has also condemned as political and one-sided.
Brussels could also bring more cases of violations against Poland before the court and try to use Article 7 of the Lisbon Treaty, which could lead to the loss of voting rights by a member state. But Article 7 requires a level of unanimity that is almost impossible to achieve. Article 7 procedure started against Poland in 2017 and Hungary in 2018, but have stalled, in part because the two countries are defending each other.
The European Union has also begun to link the disbursement of European budget funds to respect for the rule of law. This effort is being tested in courts by Poland and Hungary.
While Hungary is often linked to Poland for challenging European laws and values, the Hungarian government has respected the final rulings of the European Court of Justice and has not challenged its authority, even if critics say it has made only superficial adjustments to the laws in rule to meet.
What is likely to happen next?
If Poland reaffirms the decision of the Constitutional Tribunal, the European Commission and its lawyers will also study it.
Experts say more rule of law cases involving Poland and Hungary will be brought before the European Court, and the possible result is that more fines and more budgetary pressure will be imposed on those who violate EU law.
In various ways, the European Union will try to defend itself against what it sees as an existential threat and will try to isolate the perpetrators.
And if nothing else works, Brussels will hope that such actions will influence domestic politics in ways that lead to a democratic change of government.
In Poland, the ruling Law and Justice party depends on the support of a more right-wing party led by the country’s justice minister, which encourages repeated confrontations with the European Union.
But a large majority of Poles favor staying in the bloc, and the endless conflict with Brussels and fears that bloc membership could be threatened could turn more anti-government voters into Poland and Hungary.
Monika Pronczuk contributed to the report.
Sources
2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/10/08/world/europe/poland-opposes-european-union-laws.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]