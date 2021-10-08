Why is Poland Fighting the Supremacy of the Courts of the European Union?

BRUSSELS Poland turned its back on the European Union on Thursday when its Constitutional Court ruled that the Polish Constitution in some cases replaces the decisions of the highest court of the blocs.

The Polish trial, which is a direct challenge to the primacy of European law, one of the cornerstones of the European Union, will take effect only after it is published by the government in an official gazette, which may take some time.

But the European Commission, the executive of the blocs, responded quickly, claiming that the Court of Justice of the European Union has precedence over national courts or constitutional courts in member states. The commission said it would take steps to implement the rulings of the European Supreme Court.

For the European Union, getting members to abide by the laws of the bloc is critical to the survival of the union, which is based on shared sovereignty, and a commitment to European values ​​and the rule of law, as set out in its governing treaties.