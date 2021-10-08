Journalists Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov win the Nobel Peace PrizeExBulletin



Two crusading journalists in the Philippines and Russia have won the Nobel Peace Prize this year. The Norwegian Nobel Committee commended Maria Ressa, co-founder of the digital news site Rappler, and Dmitry Muratov, former editor of Novaya Gazeta, an independent Russian newspaper, on fighting for freedom of expression and holding government accountable.

The committee singled out Ressa and Rappler for exposing what he called the “murderous anti-drug campaign” of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, which has cost thousands of lives. She also praised him for highlighting how political actors use social media to spread false information to manipulate public discussion.

The committee also cited Muratov for his decades of work in defending freedom of speech in Russia “in increasingly challenging conditions.” A founding member of the collective of journalists that started Novaya Gazeta in 1993, Muratov oversaw the newspaper ‘s investigations and critical reporting on the Kremlin’ s policies, corruption, war, and human rights.

Recent stories have included the prosecution of gay men in the Chechen republic, an investigation into the Kremlin’s alleged role in the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 over eastern Ukraine in 2014, and allegations of government attempts to rig Russian parliamentary elections this month. passed.

The newspaper has also paid a heavy price for its coverage: Six of its reporters have been killed in connection with their work, including well-known journalist Anna Politkovskaya, who was shot dead in her Moscow building in 2006.

“Free, independent and fact-based journalism serves to defend against abuse of power, lies and war propaganda,” said the Norwegian Nobel Committee. saidwith

The Peace Prize comes at an extremely challenging time for journalism. Authoritarian leaders have increasingly targeted journalists in recent years. In 2020, 21 reporters were killed globally in retaliation for their work, according to the report Committee for the Protection of JournalistsWith This was about double a year ago.



Meanwhile, social media has become a channel for a host of misinformation aimed at undermining the credibility of fact-based news organizations.

“I hope that today’s Nobel Peace Prize 2021 will remind the authorities in the Philippines, Russia and around the world of the need to respect journalists and journalism,” said Ressa, who faces numerous criminal charges in the Philippines and has been prevented from leaves the place. Human rights groups have condemned legal cases against herWith “Independent responsible journalism has never been so important.”

Speaking to an abundance of journalists and well-wishers abroad Novaya Gazetaat the Moscow office, 59-year-old Muratov presented the award to his fallen colleagues.

“For us, this award is, first of all, recognition of the memory of our lost colleagues,” Muratov said. He also praised a new generation of young journalists who have come to take their place, and said the newspaper aims to split the reward money between social projects and support new independent journalism businesses facing growing government pressure.

Independent Russian media have fought against a network of restrictive laws of the government “foreign agents”, widely seen as an attempt to silence independent voices. until Novaya Gazethas avoided the definition of “foreign agent” so far, its journalists acknowledge that the newspaper ‘s future is not secure in the current political climate. “There are now only a few independent media in our country left,” Novaya Gazeta journalist Pavel Kanygin told NPR. “We are struggling to survive, and perhaps this award will give us a protection from our enemies.”

However, Muratov also admitted that he was not sure if the Nobel Peace Prize money would break the law.

“I asked a government bureaucrat who asked me if winning the Nobel meant we would be labeled as foreign agents. He could not tell me,” Muratov said, adding that the newspaper did not intend to reject the award.

Ressa, 58, was born in the Philippines but moved to New Jersey and attended Princeton University, where she worked in theater. The other students remembered her as “an energy ball” and expected great things in her future.

“She was always a smart kid. She worked hard,” recalls Leslie Tucker, an old college friend. “I always knew she was more than capable, but on the other hand, she is reserved and [doesn’t like being] in the spotlight. “

This remains true even today. Having won a host of awards for press freedom in recent years, Ressa has sometimes seemed uncomfortable with all the ratings and has often tried to attract attention by complementing others.

After graduating from college in 1986, she returned to the Philippines as a Fulbright researcher and turned to journalism, running CNN offices in Manila, Philippines and Jakarta, Indonesia, for nearly two decades. Ressa co-founded Rappler as a tough, digital news site in 2012, rapidly building its audience through social media, particularly Facebook.

After Rappler targeted the government’s brutal campaign against drugs, Ressa and the country were attacked by sustained attacks, coordinated on social media, including death threats by Duterte supporters. This story is covered in the documentary A thousand cutswith

“Technology enabled Rappler to grow rapidly,” Ressa said in a statement Princeton starting address in 2020, “but we were also among the first victims when social media took up arms in 2016.”

Once a Facebook fan, Ressa was among the earliest and strongest voices to voice the alarm about its corrosive effect on social discourse.

“Facebook broke democracy in many countries of the world, including mine,” she said saidwith

Frank Langfitt reported from London; Charles Maynes reported from Moscow.