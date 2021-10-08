HBO Max Euro Launch – Deadline

Happy Friday International Insiders, Tom Grater here with your weekly overview of our leading international news. I would also like to extend a warm welcome to Max Goldbart, who joined us this week as our new International TV Editor. To send this to your inbox every Friday, sign up here.

HBO Max Euro Ambitions

Beyond the basin: HBO Max is coming to Europe and now we do not all know. At Tuesday’s most extensive virtual events, a host of top WarnerMedia executives surrounded themselves with dragons, eagles and Sarah Jessica Parker to reveal more details on Europe’s long-awaited push, though there was still no word on a start date in the UK. with

Where, when and how much?: HBO Max will launch in 27 European territories over the next year, starting with the Nordics, Spain and Andorra later this month before moving to 14 Central and Eastern European territories, along with Portugal, in early 2022. Seven more countries later this year will bring the global total to 67, as Warner targets 190 by 2026. The awards were described as “attractive” by people at Warner, including a 12-month-for-price-offer. -8 to get those sub-money. That would mean a cost of around $ 6.99 in territories such as Spain and Finland, significantly cheaper than rivals Netflix and Disney +.

What’s on the menu ?: A host of high-budget content was bullied by Warner executives, but what immediately set the internet on fire was Game of Thrones spin-off Dragon House, which debuted some intense first scenes during the event. Another of the hottest pressures (hot stress) is Sex and the City restart And Just Like That…, Which will be available from December. New trailers for this month seed the third season and the offer of John Cena’s DC peacemaker were on the show, the latter of which debuted in January. While they wait for this, subs may slow down Friends, Sopranos or Raised by Wolves along with the biggest Warner Bros. movie titles like e.g. Harry Potter, Lord of the Rings AND Wonder Woman 1984. Subscribers will also be able to see the latest movies just 45 days after they hit theaters, echoing the current US strategy and that of big players like Disney +.

The studios go to CineEurope a lot

Positive cooperation: International distribution executives from Hollywood executives traveled to Barcelona this week to meet with European exhibitors and see their upcoming lists at the annual CineEurope convention, which took place after it was canceled in 2020 and this year was delayed by usual June height. Optimism for the theatrical experience was high after a big weekend for MGM / Universal pic James Bond There is no time to die, start start record start for Sony Poison: Let there be carnage and the consistently strong play of Warner Bros. / Legendary science fiction science fiction Dune. There was a sense of gratitude with the studios thanking the exhibition for staying out of the last 18 months amidst so many stops and starts. The partnership was a key theme with a first day panel highlighting the relationship between exhibition and distribution and a need for more collaboration towards reaching customers. Read more.

Hot content: On the eve of the August CinemaCon in Las Vegas (which also took place outside of its usual dates), Warner Bros. was one of the studios to showcase some new products. This included a look at BTS in the Easter 2022 release Fantastic Animals: The Secrets of DumbledoreWith Universal he promoted his wide lineup and featured Illumination’s Sing 2 for participants in a first world. Sony appeared Ghostbusters: The afterlife and Disney, which did not make a presentation, displayed both animated photographs Roni has gone wrong and part of the Ridley Scott period The last duel.

Cruise makes an appearance: The biggest revelation was reserved for the Paramount presentation. CineEurope is usually a very talented affair, but a significant turnout of stars this year was not expected. What a surprise when Tom Cruise took the stage in person in Barcelona, ​​bringing the exhibitors on foot and presenting footage from Mission: Impossible 7 AND Top Gun: Maverick – movies that cinema owners spit on. The tireless star of the film, who puts himself in a rigorous training to perform death-defying stunts and bring the action as close as possible to the global audience, told the exhibitors: “We are here with you and for you and will not we never stop. “

Bond’s In Business

Wrestling predictions: All eyes were trained There is no time to dieInternational box office performance this week – would it be a relief for exhibitors around the globe? The answer seems to have been a resounding ‘yes’. The film’s opening weekend exceeded estimates by reaching $ 121.3 million, putting it in line with Skyfall and just shy SPECTERWith As Nancy wrote in her report this week, “wow!”. The focus now shifts to the inner arc. Anthony writes in his preview that the film is projected to receive $ 150 million globally this weekend, with $ 90 million coming from the second international session plus $ 60 million from opening in the US. More here.

Korea, Spain, Israel enter the Oscar race

Mixing: The International Oscar race got hot this week, with some big nations taking part. Spain selected Javier Bardem-starring Good Boss, South Korea chose the step of action Escape from Mogadishu, Canada went for the immigrant drama Drunk birds, and selected Taiwan The fall. France also compiled a short list of three members titanium, It is happening AND North BacWith Israel also entered the frame this week when his annual national film awards, the Ophir Awards, crowned those of Eran Kolirin Let it be breakfast as the Best Film, means that submission to the Academy is done automatically. Photography had a wonderful night at the ceremony, also receiving awards for director, screenwriter, actor, actress and supporting actor. Back in 2007 now the classic of Color Group Visit won the Ophir but was disqualified from the Oscar race due to the content of much English dialogue.

Cut the Cord

The sky is the limit: Pay TV giant Sky unveiled its new technology this week, which is effectively a smart, TV-free satellite dish, created specifically for our wireless world. Go deeper.

“Empty gesture”

Sending PSB: seed writer Lucy Prebble, His dark materials‘Jack Thorne and Peaky Blinders’ Steven Knight debated the British government’s plan to force public service broadcasters to produce ‘British specialty content’ during a panel at the London Film Festival this week. Prebble was particularly strong in getting it, calling it “an empty gesture to an imaginary audience.” Read our full article.

Blast off!

For the stars: Russia successfully launched a space-shooting crew this week before filming the first film outside Earth’s atmosphere. Stealth attempt ahead of Tom Cruise and Elon Musk’s next action adventure with NASA and Space X. Read more.

Getting fat

Campaign: The subject of mental health has been taboo in the film and TV industry for a very long time. A group of leading broadcasting figures in the UK are trying to change that through a one-year initiative with The Film & TV Charity.

elemental

️ Hot a week: Bill Skarsgard, Samara Weaving and martial arts expert Yayan Ruhian are leading the cast The boy kills the world, which comes from producers Sam Raimi and Roy Lee and is planning to shoot in South Africa.

Another️ Another:: homeland producers Howard Gordon and Alex Gansa are teaming up with Starzplay and Sony Pictures Television in a high-profile series about controversial Spanish king Juan Carlos I.

Another️ Another:: Robert Carlyle will reprise his role as the infamous Francis Begbie in a TV sequel to Irvine Welsh’s Trainspotting The artist of the blade.

🎤 Interview: Element Pictures Irish production supremat Ed Guiney and Andrew Lowe reflected in the last decade on our latest International Breaker feature.

🍿 International box office: It wasn’t all Bond at the box office this week. Our weekly column contains updates Venom: Let there be carnage, Dune and more.

🚚 On the move: Dutch / Belgian unwritten producer Vincent TV has opened a hub in the UK.

Circuit Award circuit: The BAFTA TV awards set their 2022 dates this week and revealed some rule adjustments.

Watch Festival Time: The organizers of the Berlin Film Festival confirmed that they are planning a completely personal event in 2022 after a Covid-influenced edition this year.

Max Goldbart and Nancy Tartaglione contributed to this week’s International Insider.