This week in the international news quiz FP: Nobel Prizes, digital interruptions and the first space film.


Russian editor Dmitry Muratov

Russian editor Dmitry Muratov meets with reporters outside his newspaper office after being announced the winner of the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize in Moscow on October 8. NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA / AFP through Getty Images

October 8, 2021, 3:54 p.m.

1. On Friday, journalists Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov were announced winners of this year’s Nobel Peace Prize. What are their respective publications called?




from Foreign policy archives: Read the argument of Zachary D. Kaufmans 2017 that the prize should be given only after death.

2. Tanzanian novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature this year. That makes him the first laureate of black literature since which writers won 1993?




Gurnah is also the first African award winner in more than a decade.

3. The OECD held its annual meeting of the Council of Ministers in Paris on Tuesday. What does OECD mean?




4. Jordanian King Abdullah II spoke on the phone with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on Sunday for the first time since which year?




Charles Lister argues in Foreign policy that Assad is the only real winner in the Jordan-Syria detonation.

5. Record numbers of Chinese military aircraft flew into whose state air defense identification area this week?




FP James Palmer breaks down what Chinese interventions mean this week China Brief.

6. What a digital service it was not affected by a prolonged global outage on Monday?




7. On Wednesday, European Union leaders met with representatives from the Western Balkans, whose countries are facing a difficult battle to join the bloc.

Which EU leader vetoed the accession plans of Albania and Northern Macedonia in 2019?




With the dream of EU accession fleeing, some countries in the Western Balkans are making other plans, writes Benjamin Haddad.

8. This week, a massive leak of millions of documents revealed a network of offshore financial deals around the world, involving dozens of celebrities and heads of state.

What is data storage called?




Read more: Casey Michel lays out how the West enables global financial mismanagement.

9. Which Latin American pop star was among those caught by the leak?




Though Shakira was the one in the spotlight this time around, Daddy Yankee was named in a similar stream, the Panama Papers, in 2016.

10. Which country became the first to film a space movie this week?




