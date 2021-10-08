International
Ontario students to receive free menstrual products as part of the deal with Shoppers Drug Mart
The Ontario government says it has partnered with Shoppers Drug Mart to provide free menstrual products to students across the province starting this fall.
“The partnership will benefit students who need menstrual products and are unable to afford or use them, resulting in an inability to attend school and other activities,” the provincial government said in a press release.
The deal will enable Shoppers Drug Mart to provide six million essential hygiene items free of charge each year to school boards in Ontario for at least the next three years. For now, only period pads will be available, though the plan is to eventually include tampons as well.
Boards will have discretion as to where products are distributed based on local needs, the province said.
“Through the strong advocacy of new leaders in our schools, it has become extremely clear that menstrual products are a necessity, not a luxury,” Education Minister Stephen Lecce said in the announcement.
“This agreement will help remove barriers for women and girls by allowing them to access school products, free of charge.”
In 2019, BC mandated free menstrual products in all public school bathrooms, at the time saying it was the first province to do so. Since then, Nova Scotia and PEI have also made them available to students.
Perennial push from Ontarioorganisations
A number of organizations had called on Ontario to do the same, including groups such as Bleed the North and the Toronto Youth Cabinet.
The latter had sent a letter to Lecce on March 8 this year stating that many women struggle to buy products of the period.
Citing a report by Plan International Canada, the group said 83 percent of women under 25 surveyed say lack of access to menstrual products prevented them from fully participating in school activities. About 70 percent said they had lost school or work because of their period.
“It’s been a long time coming,” said Stephen Mensah, the current executive director of the Toronto Youth Cabinet, a city council advisory body.
Mensahsays that his group is pleased but would like to see menstruation products in female, male and gender neutral toilets and see a greater focus on including discussions about menstruation in the Ontario curriculum.
“At the end of the day, these conversations do not normalize,” Mensah said. “To remove that stigma and that shame, education will be very crucial.”
DanielleKaftarian agrees that it is a good first step with little room for improvement.
Kaftarian is the operations manager of Period Purse, a group that started when its founder began distributing free menstrual products to people who are experiencing homelessness.
She says the number of promised pillows drops somewhat short, explaining that it breaks down into 10 pillows per student per year.
“Those who have menstruation know you can go through it in one cycle,” she said.
NDP called for free pads and tampons in 2019
Some criticism is also coming from ODP education critic Nantario Marit Stiles, which released a release Friday morning.
Stiles called the move “an important step” and a victory for “students, organizations and school boards that have struggled for years,” but said the two did not go that far and did not settle so quickly.
“It fails to guarantee that all schools will receive an adequate or dedicated supply of period products and will not give students sufficient choices,” she wrote.
Stiles had appealed to the province to start delivering free menstrual products to schools on the go three years ago.
“Doug Ford and Stephen Lecce could have passed my motion, filed in the legislature in June 2019 but they did not want to spend the money,” she wrote on Friday.
