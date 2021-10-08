GAINESVILLE, Fla. He was Australia’s throwing coach at the time. It was the 2004 Summer Olympics in Greece, and he had a world-class throwing team under his watch.

However, Steve Lemke could not help but notice an 18-year-old shooter from Tbilisi, Georgia.

A little over a year later, now as a shooting coach for the University of Florida, Lemke found himself at the home of that 18-year-old at the crossroads of Europe and Asia.

“She was the first athlete I recruited when I came to UF,” said Lemke, who retired at the end of last season after spending 16 years with the Gators.

it is the Mariam Kevkhishvili Induced Athletic Fame Class of 2020. She is one of the greatest field athletes to ever come through UF. And she would not even have trespassed in the United States if it were not for Lemke’s belief that she belonged.

After befriending Kevkhishvili at the 2004 Olympics, it was his top recruitment priority once he became the UF throwing coach.

First, to find him, Lemke emailed the Georgian National Olympic Committee in Tbilisi. He turned to her trainer, an elderly man who could not speak a word of English. However it was the daughter of the English-speaking coach who responded when Lemke called.

“If he was on the phone without English, this would be his end.” Tha Lemke. “It was written to be.”

Meeting Lemke in person at her home in Georgia was all Kevkhishvili needed to feel comfortable traveling the world for college. He stayed in Tbilisi for three days. He met with Kevkhishvili’s extended family. And he quickly became a close friend.

“He stood out from all the recruitment papers I received,” Kevkhishvili said. “He determined my future (at UF). That was why I came here.”

When she arrived in Gainesville, she was too embarrassed to say a word.

But on Friday night, when Kevkhishvili was officially inducted into the UF Hall of Fame, she will have a lot to say.

Fifteen years ago, when Kevkhishvili first landed in the United States, she found herself immersed in a culture that was far from her comfort zone.

“I was very lost,” she said. “It was hard. But I knew I just had to keep moving forward, not backward.”

Now, she is an assistant field coach for the University of South Florida. She has been a coach for 11 years. She left UF a legend.

Kevkhishvili tied the school record with five individual NCAA titles, in addition to winning five individual SEC championships and being an eight-time honorary member of the USTFCCCA All-America First Team. She was also twice the SEC Field Athlete of the Year in 2009 and 2010 and became the second woman in NCAA history to win consecutive NCAA Indoor and Outdoor titles in shooting.

But none of this would have been possible without her strange determination and work ethic.

“There are a lot of people who can’t do what she did,” she said Kelly Bradley , Academic Advisor to Kevkhishvili UF.

Bradley has helped hundreds of Gators athletes over her nearly two decades in the UF. But few, if any, stood out as Kevkhishvili.

“She’s the hardest worker I know,” Bradley said. “She was determined.”

Kevkhishvili says it was those who helped her when she was at UF that enabled her to succeed. But as Bradley explains, Kevkhishvili’s attitude helped him to a satisfaction.

“When she got here, we knew she was this special, amazing athlete,” Bradley said. “But then we actually met the special, amazing person that she is. That is the essence of it.”

Beyond the tremendous success she found on the field, Kevkhishvili overcame obstacles that had been hindered by her character.

Florida Field Head Coach Mike Holloway knows that Kevkhishvili meant more to his team than just her performance on the field.

“Mariam was definitely a world-class athlete,” Holloway said. “But she is also a world-class person. She is one of my favorites of all time. I love her to death.”

Seventeen years ago, Lemke saw something special in an 18-year-old he had just met. He knew that moving through the planets would not be easy. But he knew Mariam Kevkhishvili was different.

“Nothing was easy,” Lemke said. “But with her support network and her personality, she had just overcome. She never left.”

Mariam Kevkhishvili, an extraordinary athlete, an extraordinary person and now a member of the UF Hall of Fame.