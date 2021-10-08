Study Abroad – From Home – VCU News

International
By Joan Tupponce
Erin McCoy, a senior at Commonwealth University Virginia, was looking forward to studying in Italy when her study abroad program was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. At the time, she had just applied for a scholarship through the U.S. Department of State International Scholarship Program Benjamin A. Gilman, which provides study abroad funding for college students receiving federal Pell Grants.
“They informed me that I got the scholarship in July 2020, but I did not know if I would use it because everything was overdue,” said McCoy, a health science, physical education and exercise science scientist at College of Humanities and SciencesWith “The last one I could use was winter 2021, and it would not work with my senior [year] orarin. ”
With the help of VCUs Office of Global Education, McCoy was eventually able to complete the internship practically through the Sant’Anna Institute in the coastal city of Sorrento, Italy. The Office of Global Education has been working with Sant’Anna’s summer program for five years.
“We usually send some faculty members to Sant’Anna so that students can take a class and also have an internship,” said Stephanie Tignor, Director of Overseas Education at the Office of Global Education. “It’s a small, unique program. It gives VCU students the opportunity to study in a different environment from the one they have here. “
In McCoy’s five-week virtual internship, she worked with Sant’Anna to develop a field plan for the Association for Women Integration, an Italian organization that supports immigrant women in Modena, Italy.
“The president of the organization is American and a Sant’Anna alum. It was good to work with him because students studying abroad have to face language barriers,” McCoy said.
Sant’Anna helps refugee women by training them to be cooks and cooks. During McCoy’s internship, she worked on trying to find places that would employ women.
“I’ve done a lot of research and done a few things on social media,” she said. “I also made a three-page fact sheet to send to prospective employers.”
McCoy attended weekly meetings with the head teacher from Sant’Anna and also with the association overseer.
“We would do a lot of independent work. We would meet practically at the end of the week for any big project, “McCoy said, noting that the association is starting a restaurant and is using some of the graphics it created.
The virtual internship gives students the opportunity to grow an international network and engage with people in another country, Tignor said.
“When the pandemic hit, many institutions had to be innovative and change course to be able to offer students something else,” Tignor said. “Virtual practices are an exciting new kind of global learning experience available to VCU students that was not available before the pandemic.”
The virtual practices were a “positive development of the pandemic and it is something that will overcome the pandemic,” Tignor said. “They are here to stay.”
McCoy’s practice helped him understand the kind of healthcare provider he wants to be in the future.
“It was a great experience,” said McCoy, who wants to use her degree to help people in disadvantaged communities around the world. “It motivated me to find something I could do and also to travel abroad. If anything, it really inspired me. ”
Erin McCoy received the Gilman-McCain Award – a scholarship under the Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship Program named after the late Senator John S. McCain and given to children in charge of active service members to study or practice abroad. McCoy and the other applicants work with Overseas Education staff at VCU Office of Global Education to apply for Benjamin A. Gilman International ScholarshipContact the Global Education Office at [email protected]
